 

Invitation to Extraordinary General Meeting in Anoto Group AB (publ)

As a precautionary measure to reduce the risk of spreading the Coronavirus, the Company’s board of directors has decided that no ingestion will take place in connection with the EGM. Participation of board members, company management and the number of non-shareholders present will be limited.

The shareholders of Anoto Group AB (publ) (the “Company”) are hereby invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) to be held on Monday, February 15, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the premises of Setterwalls Advokatbyrå, Sturegatan 10 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Notification of participation

Shareholders wishing to attend the EGM must

  • be entered as shareholders in the share register maintained by Euroclear Sweden AB no later than on Friday, February 5, 2021,
  • notify the Company of their intention to participate no later than on Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Attendance is to be notified by telephone +44 758 4301260 or by e-mail to EGM@anoto.com. The notification should state name, social security number/corporate identification number and registered number of shares. To facilitate admittance to the EGM, proxies, registration certificates and other authorisation documents should be submitted to the Company by email to EGM@anoto.com no later than on February 10, 2021. The Company provides proxy forms on the Company’s web page www.anoto.com.

To be entitled to participate at the EGM, shareholders who has had their shares registered through nominees (Sw. förvaltare) must, in addition to notifying the Company of their intention to participate at the EGM, have their shares registered in their own name so that the shareholder is entered into the share register per February 5, 2021. Such registration may be temporary (Sw. rösträttsregistrering) and is requested with the nominee in accordance with the nominee’s routines at such time in advance as the nominee determines. Voting rights registrations made no later than the second banking day after February 5, 2021 are considered in the presentation of the EGM share register.

Proposed agenda

 1.   Opening of the Meeting
 2.   Election of Chairman at the Meeting
 3.   Preparation and approval of voting list
 4.   Approval of the agenda
 5.   Election of one or two persons to verify the minutes
 6.   Determination of whether the Meeting has been duly convened
 7.   Determination of the number of Board members
 8.   Remuneration for Board member
 9.   Election of Board member
 10. Resolution on approval of the Board of Directors’ resolution on directed rights issue

