Proposals to Annual General Meeting concerning the number of the Board Members, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and nomination of the Board Members

Shareholders of eQ Plc, who control over 60 per cent of the outstanding shares and votes, have proposed to the Annual General Meeting to be held at 24 March 2021 concerning the number of members of the Board of Directors, their remuneration and reimbursement of their costs, and the nomination of members of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders propose that six persons be elected to the Board of Directors.

Decision relating to the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose that the Chair of the Board of Directors receives 5,000 euros per month, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors receives 4,000 euros per month and the members of the Board of Directors receive 3,000 euros per month. In addition, a compensation of 500 euros per meeting is proposed to be paid for all the Board members for each attended Board meeting and travel and accommodation expenses are reimbursed according to the effectual guidelines of eQ Plc.

Nomination of the Board of Directors

The shareholders propose that Nicolas Berner, Georg Ehrnrooth, Timo Kokkila, Lotta Kopra and Tomas von Rettig are re-elected and Janne Larma is elected as a new member to the Board of Directors. The term of office of the Board members ends at the close of the next Annual General Meeting.

Janne Larma (born 1965) has been the CEO of eQ Plc since 2011 and will continue in this position until 31 March 2021, after which he is set to become the full-time Chair of the Board of eQ Plc beginning on 1 April 2021. Prior to eQ’s CEO, Janne Larma was the Managing Director of Advium Corporate Finance Oy, which he founded in 2000, and Member of eQ Bank’s Management Team in 2004-2009. Prior to that Larma held management position in investment banking in Enskilda Securities (1998-2000), Alfred Berg (1993-1998) and Kansallis-Osake-Pankki (1988-1992). Currently Janne Larma holds several positions of trust, including the following: Notalar Oy, Chair of the Board of Directors, (1995-), Inkoo Shipping Oy, Member of the Board, (2014-), Rettig Group Oy Ab, Member of the Board, (2020-), Svenska handelshögskolan, Member of the Board (2019-) and Meripuolustussäätiö SR, Member of the Board, (2017-). Janne Larma holds a M.Sc. (Econ) degree from Svenska handelshögskolan.

All nominees have given their consent to the proposal. In addition, the nominees have indicated that on selection, they will select Janne Larma as Chair of the Board of Directors and Georg Ehrnrooth as Vice Chair of the Board of Directors.

Helsinki, 22 January 2021

Additional information: Janne Larma, CEO, tel. +358 9 6817 8920

