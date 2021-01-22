KPS WITH COMPARATIVELY ROBUST RESULTS IN FINANCIAL YEAR 2019/2020

Business model and strategy have proved their resilience during the COVID-19 crisis

Group revenue at EUR 166.4m - 7.9% down on the previous FY

EBITDA of EUR 22.7m achieved (Partially comparable to previous FY owing to IFRS 16).

Cash generation remains at a comparatively high level.

Cost base reduced by EUR 10m

Unterföhring/Munich, 22 January 2021 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading consultancy for digital transformation and process optimisation in commerce, achieved a turnover of EUR 166.4m in the recently concluded FY2019/2020 and was as a result 7.9% under the figure of the previous FY (EUR 180.7m). Particularly pleasing were the developments in KPS' international transformation projects. International revenues increased by 7.7% to EUR 82.8m.

EBITDA was at EUR 22.7m. Included was a one-off positive impact from the first time use of IFRS 16 ("Leasing") of EUR 5.3m and was therefore only partially comparable with the EBITDA of the previous FY (EUR 22.6m).

Business model and strategy proved their resilience

Our business model and strategy proved themselves during the COVID-19 crisis. KPS AG's business model and strategy are geared towards increasingly delivering digitalisation solutions "remotely" and significantly reducing the number of consultants on-site. Consequently, with the escalation of the COVID-19 pandemic at the beginning of March 2020, KPS was in the position to quickly reorganise its processes and enable its employees to work from home. As a consequence, KPS was able to transfer existing projects seamlessly into a "remote" mode in close cooperation and with the agreement of clients. Owing to the high strategic relevance KPS has for its clients, transformation projects that had already been initiated could also be continued despite the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic.