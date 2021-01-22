Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer

electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital

and retail campaign with a bit of a difference featuring partner club Paris

Saint-Germain.



Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander

Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe , are seen gathered in the Hisense Showroom

surprising unsuspecting customers, though fans will spot that the players do not

look as they usually do. Rather they are seen in miniature form, acting as the

consumers' guide to making the smart and bold choice - purchasing one of

Hisense's diverse range of TVs and home appliances.





'Live Bold' celebrates Hisense's uncompromising quality and a focus on thedetails that are built into every one of the brand's innovative products, thecampaign sees some of the club's top players demonstrating product features that'make the difference' to customers' everyday livesView video here (https://youtu.be/UM_GIoPNiLg)Candy Pang, Global General Marketing Manager of Hisense International said:"We're excited to be launching our bold new campaign with our Partner ParisSaint-Germain. In doing something truly unique like making the players smaller,we have allowed the products to be the hero of the show with the players able toshowcase our design and technology features in more detail. We want the audienceto review the products on their merits and build association with the smartchoice, so they are ready for the next time they need new TVs or homeappliances."The hero film first sees Neymar Jr seen surprising a group of customers byshowing them the Hisense ULED 4K TV, U7 . As Neymar Jr's goal celebration playson the screen, he shows them Hisense's Sports Mode in VIDAA Smart OS, thecomprehensive picture and sound enhancement system specifically designed forsports programming. The U7's Quantum Dot Colour and Dolby Vision paired with theAtmos, HDR10+ technology ensures that every moment of the game is captured as ifviewers were there live.Next up is Di María who is seen perched inside the Hisense PureFlat Refrigerator. The midfielder encourages the customer to join him in enjoying a cold glass ofjuice and signals to the fridge's Flat Door design to fill his glass with ice bypressing the touch panel of the in-door Ice and Water dispenser.Catching a young boy playing with the Hisense PureStream Washing Machine dials,Kimpembe is then shown telling him to look inside the washer, where he has lefta surprise Paris Saint-Germain jersey for him to wear. Hisense's PureStreamwasher's Steam-Mix cycle feature deep cleans garments and reduces allergens to