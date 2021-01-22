 

Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
22.01.2021, 09:15  |  64   |   |   

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer
electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital
and retail campaign with a bit of a difference featuring partner club Paris
Saint-Germain.

Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander
Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe , are seen gathered in the Hisense Showroom
surprising unsuspecting customers, though fans will spot that the players do not
look as they usually do. Rather they are seen in miniature form, acting as the
consumers' guide to making the smart and bold choice - purchasing one of
Hisense's diverse range of TVs and home appliances.

'Live Bold' celebrates Hisense's uncompromising quality and a focus on the
details that are built into every one of the brand's innovative products, the
campaign sees some of the club's top players demonstrating product features that
'make the difference' to customers' everyday lives

View video here (https://youtu.be/UM_GIoPNiLg)

Candy Pang, Global General Marketing Manager of Hisense International said:
"We're excited to be launching our bold new campaign with our Partner Paris
Saint-Germain. In doing something truly unique like making the players smaller,
we have allowed the products to be the hero of the show with the players able to
showcase our design and technology features in more detail. We want the audience
to review the products on their merits and build association with the smart
choice, so they are ready for the next time they need new TVs or home
appliances."

The hero film first sees Neymar Jr seen surprising a group of customers by
showing them the Hisense ULED 4K TV, U7 . As Neymar Jr's goal celebration plays
on the screen, he shows them Hisense's Sports Mode in VIDAA Smart OS, the
comprehensive picture and sound enhancement system specifically designed for
sports programming. The U7's Quantum Dot Colour and Dolby Vision paired with the
Atmos, HDR10+ technology ensures that every moment of the game is captured as if
viewers were there live.

Next up is Di María who is seen perched inside the Hisense PureFlat Refrigerator
. The midfielder encourages the customer to join him in enjoying a cold glass of
juice and signals to the fridge's Flat Door design to fill his glass with ice by
pressing the touch panel of the in-door Ice and Water dispenser.

Catching a young boy playing with the Hisense PureStream Washing Machine dials,
Kimpembe is then shown telling him to look inside the washer, where he has left
a surprise Paris Saint-Germain jersey for him to wear. Hisense's PureStream
washer's Steam-Mix cycle feature deep cleans garments and reduces allergens to
Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital and retail campaign with a bit of a difference featuring partner club Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Neu oder gebraucht, cash oder auf Kredit: Beim Autokauf zahlen die meisten in bar (FOTO)
Vier SKODA Modelle triumphieren als ,Importsieger 2020' bei AUTO BILD (FOTO)
"Are You Stupid?": Oatly startet erste europaweite Kampagne gegen Änderungsantrag der EU
Klimaschutz in Gefahr: CO2-Preis droht in vermieteten Gebäuden ins Leere zu laufen
Rating der SeniVita Social Estate AG auf C herabgestuft
Künstliche Intelligenz spart Energie und Ressourcen / Digitale Plattform für Unternehmen: Deutsche Bundesstiftung Umwelt fördert zwei Start-ups
"E-Mobilität wechselt auf die Überholspur - und die Ladepreise ziehen an"
Reputationsmessung: Diese Kreditinstitute konnten die Corona-Krise kommunikativ am besten nutzen
Nescafé bis 2025 nur noch aus nachhaltiger Beschaffung (FOTO)
Compleo expandiert nach Österreich (FOTO)
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
Corona-Krankmeldungen: Ältere Berufstätige und Branchen wie Pflege- und Kinderbetreuung stärker betroffen
Deutsche Modeindustrie: Das Wasser steht Herstellern bis zum Hals
VW-Dieselgate 2.0 vor dem Landgericht Duisburg: Nachgewiesene Abgasmanipulation beim EA288 (FOTO)
vbw fordert mehr Entschlossenheit und Tempo für die Energiewende / Brossardt: "Wir müssen akzeptieren, dass die Energiewende in der Landschaft sichtbar wird"
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Studie von stern und Statista: Das sind die besten Arbeitgeber Deutschlands
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Corona / Luftreiniger, der Coronaviren effektiv eliminiert, kann ...
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:31 Uhr
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: DAX testet erneut Unterstützung – US-Technologiewerte bleiben die Pandemie-Gewinner
09:30 Uhr
Zeichnungsstart für 5,50%-PANDION-Anleihe 2021/26 (A289YC)
09:27 Uhr
Videoausblick: Bitcoin als Warnsignal für die Aktienmärkte?
09:24 Uhr
Share repurchase programme
09:23 Uhr
Prime Standard: COVID-19 hilft auch BB Biotech
09:23 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Raiffeisenlandesbank Oberösterreich AG (deutsch)
09:23 Uhr
InnoCan Pharma mit Newsbombe! Bereit für klinische Studien - Kursexplosion?
09:22 Uhr
NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS’ AND CLOSELY RELATED PARTIES’ TRANSACTIONS WITH DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S’ SHARES IN CONNECTION WITH SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAM
09:20 Uhr
Marktkommentar: Optionsmarkt mit Warnsignalen
09:20 Uhr
Silber-Future: Kaufsignal noch nicht abgesagt