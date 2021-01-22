Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
London (ots/PRNewswire) - Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer
electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital
and retail campaign with a bit of a difference featuring partner club Paris
Saint-Germain.
Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander
Herrera and Presnel Kimpembe , are seen gathered in the Hisense Showroom
surprising unsuspecting customers, though fans will spot that the players do not
look as they usually do. Rather they are seen in miniature form, acting as the
consumers' guide to making the smart and bold choice - purchasing one of
Hisense's diverse range of TVs and home appliances.
'Live Bold' celebrates Hisense's uncompromising quality and a focus on the
details that are built into every one of the brand's innovative products, the
campaign sees some of the club's top players demonstrating product features that
'make the difference' to customers' everyday lives
View video here (https://youtu.be/UM_GIoPNiLg)
Candy Pang, Global General Marketing Manager of Hisense International said:
"We're excited to be launching our bold new campaign with our Partner Paris
Saint-Germain. In doing something truly unique like making the players smaller,
we have allowed the products to be the hero of the show with the players able to
showcase our design and technology features in more detail. We want the audience
to review the products on their merits and build association with the smart
choice, so they are ready for the next time they need new TVs or home
appliances."
The hero film first sees Neymar Jr seen surprising a group of customers by
showing them the Hisense ULED 4K TV, U7 . As Neymar Jr's goal celebration plays
on the screen, he shows them Hisense's Sports Mode in VIDAA Smart OS, the
comprehensive picture and sound enhancement system specifically designed for
sports programming. The U7's Quantum Dot Colour and Dolby Vision paired with the
Atmos, HDR10+ technology ensures that every moment of the game is captured as if
viewers were there live.
Next up is Di María who is seen perched inside the Hisense PureFlat Refrigerator
. The midfielder encourages the customer to join him in enjoying a cold glass of
juice and signals to the fridge's Flat Door design to fill his glass with ice by
pressing the touch panel of the in-door Ice and Water dispenser.
Catching a young boy playing with the Hisense PureStream Washing Machine dials,
Kimpembe is then shown telling him to look inside the washer, where he has left
a surprise Paris Saint-Germain jersey for him to wear. Hisense's PureStream
washer's Steam-Mix cycle feature deep cleans garments and reduces allergens to
