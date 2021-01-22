 

DGAP-News VST Enterprises Ltd: Heathrow Covid Chaos British Tech Co Has Solution

VST Enterprises Ltd: Heathrow Covid Chaos British Tech Co Has Solution

22.01.2021 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Heathrow Covid Chaos British Tech Co Has Solution

BRITISH TECH COMPANY HAS  GLOBAL COVID & VACCINATION  SECURE PASSPORT SOLUTION

FIRM WARNED OF SERIOUS RISKS TO AIR TRAVEL IN DECEMBER

FROM FAKE COVID 19 TEST & VACCINE CERTIFICATES

HEALTH PASSPORTS WITH UNSECURE QR & BAR CODE TECHNOLOGY

https://v-healthpassport.co.uk

MANCHESTER, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 22, 2021 / British tech company VST Enterprises (VSTE) warned airlines and the travel industry in December of last year of 'Covid related security threats' prior to the chaotic scenes that unfolded at Heathrow airport (Monday 18th Jan).

Tech boss and CEO Louis-James Davis warned of the very real and serious threats facing airlines, airports and passengers from fake Covid 19 test certificates, vaccination record cards, social distancing breaches and the use of health passports with 'un safe' QR and bar code technology. He also warned of the serious implications of potential data breaches using 'unsecure' code scanning technology in health passports.

Passengers arriving into the UK this week (Monday) were faced with unprecedented scenes at Heathrow airport with long delays, social distancing rules breached, altercations between passengers and border officials, £500 on the spot fines and passengers being refused entry to flights for holding invalid Covid 19 certificates. The chaos came as the British Government put in place tough new measures for entry into the UK in a bid to get a grip of the pandemic and prevent the further spread of infection. Passengers were required to provide verifiable proof of their Covid 19 negative test result.

