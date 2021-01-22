The Company wishes to announce that Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold 3,819 ordinary shares in the Company’s share capital.

This is a correction to the announcements of 16 April 2020 and 8 June 2020 which incorrectly overstated the number of ordinary shares held.

Antje Hensel-Roth and her connected persons hold in aggregate interests representing less than 0.01% of the total issued share capital (excluding treasury shares) of Intermediate Capital Group PLC.

Investor Enquiries:

Chris Hunt

Investor Relations, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis

Company Secretary, ICG plc

+44 (0) 20 3545 1344