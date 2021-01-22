 

Vivendi to Invest in PRISA

22.01.2021   

Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it is making an investment in PRISA for 7.6%. PRISA is the Spanish-speaking leader in media and education, and owner of El Pais, Santillana, Cadena SER, Radio Caracol, AS and Los 40 Principales.

Buying shares in PRISA is part of Vivendi’s ongoing strategy to become a global leader in content, media and communications, while extending its access to the Spanish-speaking markets in Europe, Latin America and US Hispanics.

Vivendi already has a strong presence in these markets, particularly through Universal Music Group, Havas and Gameloft. The Group possesses the Spanish television production company Bambu Producciones and one of its largest video games production studios is based in Barcelona. Vivendi manages ticketing services in Spain and its intellectual property and licensing business is also active in the Hispanic markets.

Vivendi’s strategy has very clear synergies with the roadmap drawn up by PRISA, involving the development of educational subscription services as well as news and entertainment content, and a robust commitment to the digitalization of its products and brands.

Vivendi’s investment supports PRISA in its future developments.

About Vivendi

Since 2014, Vivendi has been focused on building a world-class content, media and communications group with European roots. In content creation, Vivendi owns powerful, complementary assets in music (Universal Music Group), movies and series (Canal+ Group), publishing (Editis) and mobile games (Gameloft) which are the most popular forms of entertainment content in the world today. In the distribution market, Vivendi has acquired the Dailymotion platform and repositioned it to create a new digital showcase for its content. The Group has also joined forces with several telecom operators and platforms to maximize the reach of its distribution networks. In communications, through Havas. the Group possesses unique creative expertise in promoting free content and producing short formats, which are increasingly viewed on mobile devices. In addition, through Vivendi Village, the Group explores new forms of business in live entertainment, franchises and ticketing that are complementary to its core activities. Vivendi’s various businesses cohesively work together as an integrated industrial group to create greater value. www.vivendi.com

