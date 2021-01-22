Vivendi to Invest in PRISA

Buying shares in PRISA is part of Vivendi’s ongoing strategy to become a global leader in content, media and communications, while extending its access to the Spanish-speaking markets in Europe, Latin America and US Hispanics.

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) announced today that it is making an investment in PRISA for 7.6%. PRISA is the Spanish-speaking leader in media and education, and owner of El Pais, Santillana, Cadena SER, Radio Caracol, AS and Los 40 Principales.

Vivendi already has a strong presence in these markets, particularly through Universal Music Group, Havas and Gameloft. The Group possesses the Spanish television production company Bambu Producciones and one of its largest video games production studios is based in Barcelona. Vivendi manages ticketing services in Spain and its intellectual property and licensing business is also active in the Hispanic markets.

Vivendi’s strategy has very clear synergies with the roadmap drawn up by PRISA, involving the development of educational subscription services as well as news and entertainment content, and a robust commitment to the digitalization of its products and brands.

Vivendi’s investment supports PRISA in its future developments.

