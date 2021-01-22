 

DSV Panalpina – 2020 Annual Report conference call

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 09:38  |  53   |   |   

We expect to release the 2020 Annual Report of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 10 February 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 13:00 CET.

At the call, CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and CFO Jens Lund will present the 2020 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu DSV Panalpina A/S!
Short
Basispreis 1.066,65€
Hebel 11,91
Ask 1,10
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 877,69€
Hebel 8,47
Ask 1,51
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Date:                10 February 2021

Time:               13:00 CET

In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:

      a.     Webcast
            Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/full-year-2020-report/
             
      b.    Conference call
            Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
             
            DK +45 82 33 31 94
            UK +44 (0) 333 300 9273
            US +1 833 823 0586

No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com            

Frederikke Anna Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com

Mads Kristian Hofmeister, tel. +45 43 20 33 88, madskristian.hofmeister@dsv.com

           

Media

Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com

Yours sincerely,

DSV Panalpina A/S

Attachment


DSV Panalpina Bearer and/or registered Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DSV Panalpina – 2020 Annual Report conference call We expect to release the 2020 Annual Report of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 10 February 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 13:00 CET. At the call, CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and CFO Jens Lund will present the 2020 Annual …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
DSV, 856 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
11.01.21
DSV, 855 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
07.01.21
DSV, 854 - MAJOR SHAREHOLDER ANNOUNCEMENT
04.01.21
DSV, 853 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S
28.12.20
DSV, 852 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV PANALPINA A/S