 

Okayama University research Plates and belts -- a toolkit to prevent accidental falls during invasive vascular procedures

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 09:52  |  48   |   |   

OKAYAMA, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a study reported in Acta Medica Okayama, researchers at Okayama University describe an innovative plate that confines patients to their beds while undergoing vascular procedures thereby preventing unforeseen falls

Patients undergoing hemodialysis (which requires the regular withdrawal of blood) often need to undergo interventional procedures that keep the blood vessels of the forearm dilated. Percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA), the most common of these procedures, requires a surgeon to visualize microvessels within the arm using an X-ray while the patient lays supine on a motorized bed. Unfortunately, a complication that arises during PTA is the enhanced risk of falls from these elevated beds. Now, Assistant Professor OHARA Toshiaki from Okayama University and colleagues have developed a simple plate-like contraption which secures patients firmly onto their bed while providing the surgeon adequate space for the procedure.

The vascular-access intervention assistance plate — as the innovators named it — is constructed from a durable and cost-effective polymer called polypropylene. The plate is structured to fit under the bed mattress, with a slit for inserting a thick belt that firmly tethers the patient to the bed, at the waist. Additionally, the plate has a lateral protrusion to accommodate and fasten the patient's arm using a strap. Adjacent to this, a space for placing surgical tools is also provided.

To first calculate the strength of this contraption, plates of varying thickness were simulated to hold loads representative of standard patient weights. The penetration of X-rays through the plates was also verified to confirm that the polymeric material does not interfere with the imaging. Based on the simulations, the thickness of the plate was set at 7 millimeters. The team then looked at real-life patient data to check the device's effectiveness.

Two groups of patients with similar profiles undergoing angioplasties were analyzed: one group that underwent PTAs without the plate (401 patients) and one with the plate (683 patients). Indeed, the former group had three patients fall, while the latter had none. The researchers also found that signs of dementia, a common cause of accidents and falls, were similar between the two groups. The incidence of falls was thus attributable to the set-up of the procedure and in fact preventable after securing patients to their beds with the plate.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Okayama University research Plates and belts -- a toolkit to prevent accidental falls during invasive vascular procedures OKAYAMA, Japan, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In a study reported in Acta Medica Okayama, researchers at Okayama University describe an innovative plate that confines patients to their beds while undergoing vascular procedures thereby preventing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain
Nanoform's Clinical Study Indicates Positive Interim Results
Hybrid Electric Vehicles: A Stay of Execution for NiMH Batteries, Explores IDTechEx
Menarini Receives European Commission Approval of ELZONRIS (tagraxofusp), for the Treatment of ...
GNSS Simulators Market worth $165 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Data Governance Market Value Could Exceed $5 Billion By 2025
Protein A Resin Market worth $1.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Global Center on Adaptation (GCA): Nobel Laureates, Global Scientists call on World Leaders to Accelerate Climate Adaptation as part ...
Bone Broth Protein Market to Reach US$ 112 Mn by 2030-end; Low Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak ...
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Plant-Based Movement Continues Growing as Consumers Flock to Healthier Food Options
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments