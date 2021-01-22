 

DGAP-News Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
22.01.2021, 10:10  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference
Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021

22.01.2021 / 10:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


CORPORATE NEWS

Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021

Luxembourg, January 22, 2021 - Stabilus S.A. (ISIN: LU1066226637) invites investors and analysts to a conference call on February 1, 2021, 10:30 a.m. CET, on the occasion of the publication of its Q1 FY2021 results.

In the conference call, the management board of Stabilus S.A. will present the company's development in the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (ends September 30, 2021) by means of a presentation. The corresponding presentation will be available on the company's website at www.ir.stabilus.com on February 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CET. Also, a Corporate News will be published on February 1, 2021, at 7:00 a.m. CET.

Information on the conference call:

Date: February 1, 2021
Time: 10:30 a.m. CET
Participants from Stabilus S.A.: Dr. Michael Büchsner (CEO), Mark Wilhelms (CFO)
Duration: ca. 60 minutes (incl. Q&A)

Dial-ins:

+32 2 588 43 69 Belgium
+1 604 262 0714 Canada
+45 69 91 82 67 Denmark
+358 9 42720657 Finland
+33 4 82 98 62 47 France
+49 30 232531490 Germany
+39 02 6006 3140 Italy
+81 3 4540 2577 Japan
+352 28 48 74 25 Luxembourg
+31 40 744 1295 Netherlands
+47 815 03 466 Norway
+34 912 66 19 31 Spain
+46 40 688 75 30 Sweden
+41 43 550 14 52 Switzerland
+44 20 3872 0882 United Kingdom
+1 646 712 9911 United States of America
 

It is not necessary to register for the conference call. The call will be held in English language.

Seite 1 von 3
Stabilus Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021 DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A. / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Conference Stabilus S.A.: Invitation to conference call on Q1 FY2021 results on February 1, 2021 22.01.2021 / 10:10 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report December 2020
Mega Rebound-Chance mit +558% Gewinn-Potential bei CAG International AG
DGAP-News: Corestate-Tochter Hannover Leasing erwirbt Büro-Neubau des „Johannis-Quartier' in Chemnitz ...
DGAP-News: Aladdin Healthcare Technologies signs Agreement to build proprietary Genomic Data Blockchain ...
DGAP-News: Corestate subsidiary Hannover Leasing acquires the new 'Johannis-Quartier' office building in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG und Tochtergesellschaften stellen Anträge auf Insolvenzverfahren in ...
Eat Beyond Inc. erwirbt mit Abobe Foods ein neues Portfoliounternehmen
DGAP-Adhoc: Aurubis AG: Aurubis AG erhöht Gesamtjahresprognose
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus updates production rates in response to market environment
DGAP-News: Medios AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Akquisition von Cranach Pharma - Deutliche Stärkung der ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: BP announces non-executive director resignation
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH: The controlling shareholders of Adler Plastic and Hayashi Telempu (HTC) strengthen their ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
EQS-News: Relief und NeuroRx schließen Patientenrekrutierung der Phase-2b/3-Studie mit RLF-100(TM) zur ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:11 Uhr
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz zu Q1-GJ2021-Ergebnissen am 01.02.2021 (deutsch)
10:10 Uhr
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz zu Q1-GJ2021-Ergebnissen am 01.02.2021
15.01.21
WARBURG RESEARCH belässt Stabilus auf 'Buy'
05.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt Stabilus auf 'Neutral'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.11.20
98
Autozulieferer Stabilus IPO
25.04.20
2
DGAP-News: Stabilus S.A.: Einladung zur Telefonkonferenz zu Q2-GJ2020-Ergebnissen am 04.05.2020
17.03.20
15
CREDIT SUISSE belässt Stabilus auf 'Neutral'