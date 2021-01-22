 

Evli focuses on growing its asset management business and commences a strategic evaluation regarding the future of banking services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 10:05  |  25   |   |   

EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 22, 2021, AT 11.05 AM (EET/EEST)

On January 22, 2021, Evli Bank's Board of Directors decided to commence a strategic evaluation on the banking services future. The financial significance of banking services for Evli is limited, its share of Evli Group's net sales in 2020 was less than five percent. Evli's strategic goal is to strengthen its position as a leading Nordic wealth manager. The focus of the strategy is on developing and growing international sales and alternative asset classes, as well as strengthening domestic market leadership in both private and institutional wealth management and among corporate clients. Investments into customer experience and leadership in taking responsibility factors into account in investment activities are at the core of Evli’s strategy.

In the evaluation, Evli assesses among other things the business and financial effects of a possible exit from the banking services. The evaluation has no effect on Evli's product and service offering or customer service.

“The study is part of the implementation of Evli's strategy and a continuum of the long-term development of Evli's business. Evli has a growth strategy in which profitability is strongly linked to business development through the growth of assets under management. It is estimated that a possible exit from banking service would free up both financial and human resources for the development of existing and new products and services in order to strengthen Evli's market position”, says Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO of Evli Bank Plc.

If Evli decided, as a result of the evaluation process, that it will exit from banking services, Evli would apply for an investment service authorization and continue its operations as an investment firm. It is currently estimated that the change would take place at the earliest during the third quarter of 2021.The waiver of the credit institution license would require, among other things, the approval of Evli's Annual General Meeting and the supervisory authority. Evli estimates that the evaluation process will be finalized during the first half of 2021.

Evli currently offers banking services that support clients’ investment activities and wants to ensure their availability in the future as well. As part of the evaluation process, Evli is identifying a suitable partner through which Evli would be able to offer its clients at least as comprehensive banking services as Evli currently offers.


EVLI BANK PLC


Additional information:

Maunu Lehtimäki, CEO, Evli Bank Plc, tel. (0)50 553 3000, maunu.lehtimaki@evli.com


Evli Bank Plc

Evli is a bank specialized in investments that helps institutions, corporations and private persons increase their wealth. The product and service offering includes mutual funds, asset management and capital markets services, alternative investment products, equity research, incentive plan design and administration as well as Corporate Finance services. The company also offers banking services that support clients' investment operations. Evli is the highest ranked and most used institutional asset manager in Finland*.

Evli has a total of EUR 14.1 billion in client assets under management (net 12/2020). Evli Group's equity capital totals EUR 95.4 million and its BIS capital adequacy ratio is 15.2 percent (December 31, 2020). The company has around 250 employees. Evli Bank Plc's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

*KANTAR SIFO Prospera External Asset Management Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and SFR Scandinavian Financial Research Institutional Investment Services, Finland 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018.


Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, main media, www.evli.com


Evli Pankki (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Evli focuses on growing its asset management business and commences a strategic evaluation regarding the future of banking services EVLI BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE JANUARY 22, 2021, AT 11.05 AM (EET/EEST) On January 22, 2021, Evli Bank's Board of Directors decided to commence a strategic evaluation on the banking services future. The financial significance of banking …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:00 Uhr
Evli Bank Plc’s Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2020
12.01.21
INVITATION: Evli Bank Plc to publish full year 2020 result on January 22, 2021
28.12.20
Evli specifies its outlook for 2020