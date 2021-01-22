 

Proposals of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board to the Annual General Meeting 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 10:00  |  24   |   |   

Stock exchange release
Fingrid Oyj 22 January 2021 at 11:00 EET

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board of Fingrid Oyj proposes to the Annual General Meeting 7 April 2021 that the meeting would decide as follows.

Number and composition of the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the Board of Directors would consist of five (5) members and that the current members of the Board of Directors Juhani Järvi, Päivi Nerg, Hannu Linna, Sanna Syri ja Esko Torsti would be re-elected for the term of office ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.

In addition, Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that Juhani Järvi would be re-elected as the Chairman and Päivi Nerg re-elected as the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Of the proposed Board members, Juhani Järvi, Hannu Linna and Sanna Syri are independent from the company and its significant shareholders. Päivi Nerg and Esko Torsti are independent of the company, but not of the significant shareholders, since they are currently employed by a significant shareholder.

All of the proposed Board members have given their consents to their appointments.

Remuneration for the Board of Directors

The Shareholders’ Nomination Board proposes that the remuneration paid to the members of the Board of Directors remain unchanged. According to the proposal, the Chair shall be paid EUR 2,400/month, the Vice Chair EUR 1,300/month, and the Board members EUR 1,000/month, in addition to which, members shall be paid a meeting fee of EUR 600 for attending Board meetings and meetings of the Board’s committees as well as Shareholders’ Nomination Board meetings.

Additional information about the members proposed by Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is available here. The Nomination Board’s proposals will be included in the invitation to the Annual General Meeting.

The Chair of Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board is Juha Majanen (nominated by the State of Finland), and its members are Jukka Reijonen (llmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company) and Erkko Ryynänen (nominated by Aino Holdingyhtiö Ky).

Contact information:

General Counsel, SVP Marina Louhija, +358 40 519 0627


