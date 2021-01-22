RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 22.01.2021, 10:07 | 21 | 0 | 0 22.01.2021, 10:07 | Auction date 2021-01-22 Loan 3111 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0007045745 Maturity 2032-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,674 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 14 Number of accepted bids 6 Average yield -1.592 Lowest accepted yield -1.598 Highest yield -1.585 % accepted at lowest yield 33.33

Auction date 2021-01-22 Loan 3112 Coupon 0.125 % ISIN-code SE0008014062 Maturity 2026-06-01 Tendered volume, SEK mln 500 +/- 250 Volume offered, SEK mln 1,450 Volume bought, SEK mln 500 Number of bids 10 Number of accepted bids 3 Average yield -1.727 Lowest accepted yield -1.731 Highest yield -1.719 % accepted at lowest yield 100.00











