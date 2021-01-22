RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 22.01.2021, 10:07 | 21 | 0 |
|Auction date
|2021-01-22
|Loan
|3111
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007045745
|Maturity
|2032-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,674
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|14
|Number of accepted bids
|6
|Average yield
|-1.592
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.598
|Highest yield
|-1.585
|% accepted at lowest yield
|33.33
|Auction date
|2021-01-22
|Loan
|3112
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0008014062
|Maturity
|2026-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|1,450
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|-1.727
|Lowest accepted yield
|-1.731
|Highest yield
|-1.719
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0