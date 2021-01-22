 

Iceland Seafood International secures the right to use the ICELANDIC SEAFOOD brand in Europe

Today, Iceland Seafood International (Iceland Seafood) and Icelandic Trademark Holding (ITH) owner of the ICELANDIC brand, signed an agreement which secures Iceland Seafood’s right to use the well-known ICELANDIC SEAFOOD brand in Europe.  This is a long-term agreement where the objective is to strengthen the marketing of premium Icelandic seafood products in the European market, with the mutual benefits of all stakeholders in mind.     

With an effective marketing effort, Icelandic products will actively be promoted by Iceland Seafood.  Products under the ICELANDIC SEAFOOD brand are currently being produced by a broad range of Icelandic producers. The brand is built upon a strong heritage with a history of over 75 years of exports of quality seafood out of Iceland under the ICELANDIC SEAFOOD brand. 

Bjarni Ármannsson, CEO

“It is a pleasure to sign this agreement which secures Iceland Seafood’s long term right to use the ICELANDIC SEAFOOD brand.  We have used the brand for our products in S-Europe for a long period of time and with good results for us, our customers, and our producers.  From now on we will put our efforts to strengthen it further and effectively use it in our markets in N-Europe.”  

Thorkell Sigurlaugsson, Chairman ITH

“For the ICELANDIC brand it is a great step to sign this agreement with Iceland Seafood which will increase the awareness and usage of the brand in Europe.  The ICELANDIC brand has been used for decades for sales in the USA with a good success”.

Iceland Seafood International will hold its marketing day today Friday January 22nd.  Information and material from the meeting will be available on the company’s website (www.icelandseafood.com) early next week. 

About Iceland Seafood International

Tracing its roots to 1932, Iceland Seafood is a worldwide sales, processing and marketing company for frozen, salted and fresh seafood.  Headquartered in Reykjavík with operations in eight countries with around 700 employees, Iceland Seafood is a publicly traded company with its shares listed on Nasdaq Iceland.

About the ICELANDIC Brand

The ICELANDIC brand is owned by the company Icelandic Trademark Holding (ITH), the Icelandic State is the sole owner of that company.  In the summer of 2020 Promote Iceland took over the management of the Icelandic brand, which included the responsibility for promoting and protecting it. Agreements are already in place with regards to usage of the Icelandic brand for sales of Icelandic seafood into USA, Asia and S-Europe. 

For more information:

Iceland Seafood International hf.                    

Bjarni Ármannsson, bjarni.armannsson@icelandseafood.com


Disclaimer

