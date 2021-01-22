Hexagon Agility awarded contract for Mobile Pipeline transport modules

Driving Energy Transformation “Mobile Pipeline Type 4 modules enable more than twice the volume of gas to be transported on each trip, reducing both operating expenses and Greenhouse Gas Emissions for our clients,” says Miguel Raimao, Vice President of Mobile Pipeline at Hexagon Agility. “We are proud to be a selected as a supplier to an industrial gas provider as they strive to reduce energy consumption, lower emissions and boost productivity.”

Hexagon Agility has received an order for TITAN 53 transport modules with a total estimated value of USD $5.7 million (approx. NOK 48.5 million).



About the market

A significant increase in customer demand for compressed gases, including natural gas, hydrogen, and industrial gases, is driving a need to move greater volumes on every trip. Hexagon’s Titan53 employs the largest composite cylinder in the world, which allows for very high payloads and reduces total cost of ownership for customers.



Timing

As of January 1, 2021, Hexagon Mobile Pipeline combined with Agility Fuel Solutions to form Hexagon Agility. “Today’s announcement is a great start to the union of our Mobile Pipeline business and Agility, and we look forward to expanding on this relationship in the near future,” says Seung Baik, President Hexagon Agility.

The modules will be delivered in the second quarter of 2021.

