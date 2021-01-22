 

VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the business year 2020

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the business year 2020

22-Jan-2021
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the business year 2020

Despite the ongoing unprecedented Covid 19 situation, the Volkswagen AG has proved to be quite robust in the second half of 2020. The deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter and even exceeded the deliveries of the third quarter 2020, leading to strong Group turnover. Also the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development.

Based on preliminary figures, the Volkswagen Group expects the following for the full year 2020:

- Operating profit before special items related to diesel of around 10 billion Euros

- Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 6 billion Euros

As usual, the key financial figures for the full year 2020, as well as the official guidance for the Group will be disclosed at the end of February. Further details will be discussed during our Annual Press Conference on March 16th.

Helen Beckermann
Head of Volkswagen Group Investor Relations

22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
Fax: +49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
E-mail: helen.beckermann@volkswagen.de
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir
ISIN: DE0007664039, DE0007664005
WKN: 766403, 766400
Indices: DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1162483

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1162483  22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the business year 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the business year 2020 22-Jan-2021 / 11:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

