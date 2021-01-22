DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Annual Results VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen AG announces preliminary figures for the business year 2020 22-Jan-2021 / 11:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Despite the ongoing unprecedented Covid 19 situation, the Volkswagen AG has proved to be quite robust in the second half of 2020. The deliveries to customers of the Volkswagen Group continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter and even exceeded the deliveries of the third quarter 2020, leading to strong Group turnover. Also the reported Automotive net cash position showed a very positive development.

Based on preliminary figures, the Volkswagen Group expects the following for the full year 2020:

- Operating profit before special items related to diesel of around 10 billion Euros

- Reported Automotive net cash flow of around 6 billion Euros

As usual, the key financial figures for the full year 2020, as well as the official guidance for the Group will be disclosed at the end of February. Further details will be discussed during our Annual Press Conference on March 16th.

