 

Hexatronic signs a strategic supply agreement with Vocus in Australia

Hexatronic Group AB (publ)
Press Release January 22, 2021

Hexatronic signs a strategic supply agreement with Vocus in Australia

Hexatronic Australia Pty, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hexatronic Group AB, has signed a strategic supply agreement with the communications provider Vocus Pty, to supply fibre optic cables. The fibre cable will be used by Vocus as the company expands its fibre broadband network in Australia. The agreement will initially run for two years and Hexatronic will be a supplier for high count fibre optic cable.

“We are proud and delighted to have become a supplier to Vocus in the expansion of its full fibre network. This partnership with Vocus is an important milestone for Hexatronic in Australia and serves to significantly strengthen our position within the expanding Australian market” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, Chief Executive Officer at Hexatronic Group.

Gothenburg, January 22, 2021
                                        
Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is a group that develops, markets and delivers products, components and system solutions with the main focus on the fiber optic market. Hexatronic offers a wide range of innovative system and product solutions mainly for passive fiber optic infrastructure with global trademarks like Matrix, Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, Drytech, Lightmate, Skyline and Wistom. The Group has its headquarters in Gothenburg, Sweden and has sales offices and/or subsidiaries in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, United Kingdom, Italy, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Germany, China, New Zealand, Australia, US and Canada. The Group is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker HTRO. For more information, visit www.hexatronicgroup.com.

