 

Director/PDMR Shareholding

22 JANUARY 2021

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTION BY PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (“PDMR”)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) has been notified that in respect of the final dividend for the financial year ending 30 September 2020 paid on 22 January 2021, the following PDMR acquired ordinary shares of 25 pence each in the Company through his participation in the Company's dividend investment scheme.

PDMR Date acquired No. of shares acquired Purchase price
per share (£) 		Total current
shareholding
Nigel Jonathan Beer 22 January 2021 9,973 £0.682 282,060

The Notification of Dealing Form for the above PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website:  www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website,  nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

NOTIFICATION OF DEALING FORM 

1   Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Nigel Jonathan Beer

2   Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification

3   Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Northern Venture Trust PLC
b) LEI 213800HR3R4WFICYFN46

4   Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 25p each

 

 

 

 

GB0006450703
b) Nature of the transaction Issue of Ordinary Shares under the Company's dividend investment scheme
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)    £0.682
Volume(s)    9,973
d) Aggregated information 
- Aggregated volume
- Price 		Aggregate price    £0.682

 

 

Aggregate volume    9,973

 

Aggregate total    £6,801.59
e) Date of the transaction  22 January 2021
f) Place of the transaction XLON

