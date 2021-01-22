Regions reports 2020 earnings of $991 million and earnings per share of $1.03

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) today announced earnings for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. The company reported fourth quarter net income available to common shareholders of $588 million, an increase of 61 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. Earnings per diluted share were $0.61, also a 61 percent increase. For the full year of 2020, the company reported net income available to common shareholders of $991 million and earnings per diluted share from continuing operations of $1.03. Full-year 2020 revenue grew 7 percent while pre-tax pre-provision income (1) increased 11 percent over the prior year. Adjusted revenue (1) grew 6 percent while adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (1) increased 9 percent. The company also generated positive operating leverage of 2.7 percent on a reported basis and 2.6 percent on an adjusted basis (1) versus the prior year.

“At Regions, 2020 was a year of really good execution and outstanding teamwork built around a shared vision of serving customers and communities in helpful and innovative ways. As a result of our team's focus and dedication, we made a meaningful difference for those we serve, while delivering solid financial results, controlling expenses, and proactively managing risks throughout the year,” said John Turner, president and CEO.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating changes in customer behavior," continued Turner. "Moving forward, we will continue innovating and prudently investing in the people and technology that help Regions deliver competitive solutions and superior service. By executing our strategic plan, we will remain a source of economic strength for our customers and communities, and we will deliver sustainable, long-term performance for our shareholders.”

SUMMARY OF FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 RESULTS:

Quarter Ended Year Ended (amounts in millions, except per share data) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 616 $ 530 $ 389 1,094 1,582 Preferred dividends 28 29 23 103 79 Net income available to common shareholders $ 588 $ 501 $ 366 $ 991 $ 1,503 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding 965 962 968 962 999 Actual shares outstanding—end of period 960 960 957 960 957 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.61 $ 0.52 $ 0.38 $ 1.03 $ 1.50 Selected items impacting earnings: Pre-tax adjusted items(1): Adjustments to non-interest expense(1) $ (57) $ (7) $ (28) $ (102) $ (46) Adjustments to non-interest income(1) 31 47 (2) 81 (19) Total pre-tax adjusted items(1) $ (26) $ 40 $ (30) $ (21) $ (65) Diluted EPS impact* $ (0.01) $ 0.03 $ (0.02) $ (0.01) $ (0.05) Pre-tax additional selected items**: CECL provision less than (in excess of) net charge-offs*** $ 132 $ — $ — $ (818) $ (29) Capital markets income - CVA/DVA 8 5 5 13 (10) MSR net hedge performance (6) — 7 10 8 PPP loans interest income**** 54 31 — 103 — COVID-19 related expenses (3) (3) — (29) — 4Q20 reduction in unrecognized tax benefits 24 — — 24 —

—

* Based on income taxes at an approximate 25% incremental rate. Tax rates associated with leveraged lease terminations are incrementally higher based on their structure. Fourth quarter of 2020 gain associated with the exchange of bank-owned life insurance policies is tax free.

** Items represent an outsized impact to the quarter or quarterly trends, but are not considered non-GAAP adjustments.

*** CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Periods prior to January 1, 2020 reflect results under the incurred loss model.

**** Interest income for PPP loans includes estimated funding costs.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, total revenue increased approximately 3 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent on an adjusted basis(1) compared to the third quarter of 2020, reflecting growth in both net interest income and non-interest income. Despite the low interest rate environment, net interest income benefited from the company's significant hedging program, deposit cost reductions, and active cash management strategies, as well as accelerated fee income realized from the Small Business Administration's (SBA) Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans forgiven during the quarter. Non-interest income benefited from strong capital markets activity and mortgage production, as well as continued improvement in service charges, wealth management, and card and ATM fees. Non-interest expense increased 10 percent during the quarter on a reported basis and 5 percent on an adjusted basis(1), driven by increases in salaries and benefits primarily related to incentives associated with higher revenue production. The company's fourth quarter efficiency ratio was 58.1 percent on a reported basis and 55.8 percent on an adjusted basis(1). Despite a challenging economic backdrop, 2020 pre-tax pre-provision income(1) increased 11 percent versus 2019, and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income(1) increased 9 percent.

Compared to the third quarter of 2020, annualized net charge-offs decreased 7 basis points to 0.43 percent of average loans, while total non-performing loans, total delinquencies and business services criticized loans remained relatively stable. The allowance for credit losses decreased 5 basis points to 2.69 percent of total loans, representing 308 percent of non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses was 2.81 percent(1). The decline in the allowance for credit losses reflects a decline in period-end loan balances, stabilization in the company's economic outlook and improved credit performance, charge-offs previously provided for, as well as the recently announced government stimulus. The overall allowance reduction resulted in a net $38 million benefit to the credit loss provision during the fourth quarter.

Non-GAAP adjusted items(1) impacting the company's earnings are identified to assist investors in analyzing Regions' operating results on the same basis as that applied by management and provide a basis to predict future performance. Non-GAAP adjusted items(1) in the current quarter reflect, among other items, $26 million of severance charges within salaries and benefits, a $14 million loss on debt extinguishment and a $10 million contribution to the Regions Foundation. Partially offsetting these adjusted items was a $25 million gain on bank-owned life insurance policy exchanges.

Total revenue

Quarter Ended ($ amounts in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 Net interest income $ 1,006 $ 988 $ 918 $ 18 1.8 % $ 88 9.6 % Taxable equivalent adjustment 11 12 13 (1) (8.3) % (2) (15.4) % Net interest income, taxable equivalent basis $ 1,017 $ 1,000 $ 931 $ 17 1.7 % $ 86 9.2 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.13 % 3.13 % 3.39 % Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 160 $ 152 $ 187 8 5.3 % (27) (14.4) % Card and ATM fees 117 115 112 2 1.7 % 5 4.5 % Wealth management income 89 85 84 4 4.7 % 5 6.0 % Capital markets income 110 61 61 49 80.3 % 49 80.3 % Mortgage income 75 108 49 (33) (30.6) % 26 53.1 % Commercial credit fee income 22 20 18 2 10.0 % 4 22.2 % Bank-owned life insurance 43 17 18 26 152.9 % 25 138.9 % Securities gains (losses), net — 3 (2) (3) (100.0) % 2 100.0 % Market value adjustments on employee benefit assets* 7 14 7 (7) (50.0) % — — % Valuation gain on equity investment 6 44 — (38) (86.4) 6 NM Other 51 36 28 15 41.7 % 23 82.1 % Non-interest income $ 680 $ 655 $ 562 $ 25 3.8 % $ 118 21.0 % Total revenue $ 1,686 $ 1,643 $ 1,480 $ 43 2.6 % $ 206 13.9 % Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP)(1) $ 1,655 $ 1,596 $ 1,482 $ 59 3.7 % $ 173 11.7 %

NM - Not Meaningful

* These market value adjustments relate to assets held for employee benefits that are offset within salaries and employee benefits expense.

Total revenue of approximately $1.7 billion increased 3 percent on a reported basis and 4 percent on an adjusted basis(1) compared to the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased 2 percent, while net interest margin remained unchanged at 3.13 percent. The increase in net interest income is primarily attributable to accelerated fee income recognition associated with PPP loan forgiveness. Excluding the impact of PPP loans, net interest income remained relatively stable as the company's interest rate hedging program continues to add protection from the near-zero short-term interest rate environment. The fourth quarter of 2020 benefited from higher average derivative notional values, reduced deposit costs, and active cash management strategies. The call of Regions Financial Corporation debt in December was modestly accretive to net interest income in the quarter and will provide additional benefit in 2021. Further, securities portfolio additions and liability management strategies that occurred in the third quarter of 2020 provided meaningful linked-quarter benefits. These items offset the net interest income pressure from lower average loan balances and historically low long-term interest rates, which reduced asset yields and increased premium amortization in the securities portfolio. While PPP forgiveness was accretive to net interest margin, strong deposit growth trends continued in the fourth quarter of 2020, pushing cash balances to record levels, which negatively impacted net interest margin.

Non-interest income increased approximately 4 percent on a reported basis and 7 percent on an adjusted basis(1) compared to the third quarter of 2020. Increases in capital markets income, service charges, card and ATM fees, and wealth management income more than offset declines in mortgage income and market value adjustments on employee benefit assets. Capital markets income increased to a record $110 million during the quarter. Within capital markets, almost every revenue category contributed to the increase. M&A advisory services was the most significant driver as increased activity produced a record quarter. Service charges and card and ATM fees increased 5 and 2 percent, respectively, as customer behavior continued to normalize during the quarter. Wealth management income increased 5 percent reflecting higher sales volumes and improved market values. Although mortgage income decreased from the prior quarter, it was up significantly for the year as 2020 mortgage loan production was more than double 2019 levels. Market value adjustments on employee benefit assets remained positive during the quarter; however, this benefit was offset by a corresponding increase in salaries and benefits. Additionally, bank-owned life insurance increased to $43 million primarily driven by a gain associated with a policy exchange completed during the quarter.

Non-interest expense

Quarter Ended ($ amounts in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 Salaries and employee benefits $ 581 $ 525 $ 488 $ 56 10.7 % $ 93 19.1 % Net occupancy expense 78 80 79 (2) (2.5) % (1) (1.3) % Furniture and equipment expense 90 89 82 1 1.1 % 8 9.8 % Outside services 37 44 44 (7) (15.9) % (7) (15.9) % Professional, legal and regulatory expenses 21 22 28 (1) (4.5) % (7) (25.0) % Marketing 26 22 28 4 18.2 % (2) (7.1) % FDIC insurance assessments 12 10 11 2 20.0 % 1 9.1 % Credit/checkcard expenses 13 12 15 1 8.3 % (2) (13.3) % Branch consolidation, property and equipment charges 7 3 12 4 133.3 % (5) (41.7) % Visa class B shares expense 6 5 2 1 20.0 % 4 200.0 % Provision (credit) for unfunded credit losses — — (3) — — % 3 100.0 % Loss on early extinguishment of debt 14 2 16 12 NM (2) (12.5) Other 102 82 95 20 24.4 % 7 7.4 % Total non-interest expense $ 987 $ 896 $ 897 $ 91 10.2 % $ 90 10.0 % Total adjusted non-interest expense(1) $ 930 $ 889 $ 869 $ 41 4.6 % $ 61 7.0 %

NM - Not Meaningful

Non-interest expense increased 10 percent on a reported basis and 5 percent on an adjusted basis(1) compared to the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits increased, driven primarily by production-based incentives tied to capital markets income and mortgage production as well as elevated severance charges. Excluding the impact of severance charges, salaries and benefits increased 6 percent. Overall, however, base salaries were lower as the company continued to build greater efficiencies through its ongoing continuous improvement process focused on making banking easier for customers and associates. Other expenses increased 24 percent driven by a $10 million contribution to the Regions Foundation. In addition, the company incurred a $14 million loss for the early extinguishment of $1 billion in debt called during the quarter. Offsetting these increases was a 16 percent decrease in outside services driven primarily by lower expenses associated with loan servicing costs for one of the company's exit loan portfolios.

The company's fourth quarter of 2020 efficiency ratio was 58.1 percent on a reported basis and 55.8 percent on an adjusted basis(1). The effective tax rate was 16.5 percent and benefited from a $24 million reduction to the company's liability for unrecognized tax benefits.

Loans and Leases

Average Balances ($ amounts in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 Commercial and industrial $ 43,889 $ 46,405 $ 39,743 $ (2,516) (5.4) % $ 4,146 10.4% Commercial real estate—owner-occupied 5,708 5,816 5,846 (108) (1.9) % (138) (2.4)% Investor real estate 7,448 7,298 6,385 150 2.1 % 1,063 16.6% Business Lending 57,045 59,519 51,974 (2,474) (4.2) % 5,071 9.8% Residential first mortgage 16,433 15,786 14,416 647 4.1 % 2,017 14.0% Home equity 7,411 7,727 8,478 (316) (4.1) % (1,067) (12.6)% Indirect—vehicles* 1,023 1,223 1,948 (200) (16.4) % (925) (47.5)% Indirect—other consumer** 2,514 2,835 3,005 (321) (11.3) % (491) (16.3)% Consumer credit card 1,190 1,194 1,337 (4) (0.3) % (147) (11.0)% Other consumer 1,048 1,086 1,234 (38) (3.5) % (186) (15.1)% Consumer Lending 29,619 29,851 30,418 (232) (0.8) % (799) (2.6)% Total Loans $ 86,664 $ 89,370 $ 82,392 $ (2,706) (3.0) % $ 4,272 5.2% Adjusted Business Lending (non-GAAP)(1) $ 52,665 $ 54,722 $ 51,974 (2,057) (3.8) % $ 691 1.3% Adjusted Consumer Lending (non-GAAP)(1) 27,432 27,310 26,629 122 0.4 % 803 3.0% Adjusted Total Loans (non-GAAP)(1) $ 80,097 $ 82,032 $ 78,603 $ (1,935) (2.4) % $ 1,494 1.9%

NM - Not meaningful.

* Indirect vehicles is an exit portfolio.

** A portion of indirect other consumer is an exit portfolio due to the company's decision not to renew a 3rd party relationship in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Average loans and leases decreased approximately 3 percent compared to the prior quarter. Excluding the company's indirect auto and indirect-other consumer exit portfolios, outstanding PPP loans, and certain commercial loans transferred to held for sale, adjusted average loans and leases(1) decreased approximately 2 percent. Adjusted business lending(1) decreased 4 percent driven by excess liquidity, customers' continued use of capital markets and deleveraging. Commercial loan line utilization levels ended the quarter at approximately 40 percent, below pre-pandemic trends. Adjusted business lending was also impacted by the company's active portfolio management efforts including the additional loan sales during the fourth quarter. Excluding exit portfolios, adjusted consumer lending(1) remained relatively stable as growth in residential first mortgage was partially offset by declines in other categories.

Deposits

Average Balances ($ amounts in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 Customer low-cost deposits $ 114,158 $ 110,493 $ 86,671 $ 3,665 3.3% $ 27,487 31.7% Customer time deposits 5,598 6,150 7,543 (552) (9.0)% (1,945) (25.8)% Corporate treasury time deposits 11 13 189 (2) (15.4)% (178) (94.2)% Corporate treasury other deposits — — 109 — NM (109) (100.0)% Total Deposits $ 119,767 $ 116,656 $ 94,512 $ 3,111 2.7% $ 25,255 26.7% ($ amounts in millions) 4Q20 3Q20 4Q19 4Q20 vs. 3Q20 4Q20 vs. 4Q19 Consumer Bank Segment $ 69,912 $ 68,842 $ 59,359 $ 1,070 1.6% $ 10,553 17.8% Corporate Bank Segment 40,581 38,755 26,627 1,826 4.7% 13,954 52.4% Wealth Management Segment 8,884 8,658 7,891 226 2.6% 993 12.6% Other 390 401 635 (11) (2.7)% (245) (38.6)% Total Deposits $ 119,767 $ 116,656 $ 94,512 $ 3,111 2.7% $ 25,255 26.7%

Total average deposit balances increased 3 percent to $119.8 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020. Average Consumer segment deposit growth was driven by government stimulus payments as well as reduced spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Corporate segment deposit growth reflects clients consolidating sources of liquidity. In addition, many corporate clients are building liquidity by focusing on supply chain efficiencies and turnover of receivables. Similarly, Wealth segment deposit growth was driven primarily by clients' desire to hold additional liquidity during the pandemic.

Asset quality

As of and for the Quarter Ended ($ amounts in millions) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 ACL/Loans, net 2.69% 2.74% 1.10% ALL/Loans, net 2.54% 2.58% 1.05% Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale 308% 316% 180% Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans, excluding loans held for sale 291% 297% 171% Provision for (benefit from) credit losses* $(38) $113 $96 Net loans charged-off $94 $113 $96 Net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans, annualized 0.43% 0.50% 0.46% Non-accrual loans, excluding loans held for sale/Loans, net 0.87% 0.87% 0.61% NPAs (ex. 90+ past due)/Loans, foreclosed properties, non-marketable investments and non- performing loans held for sale 0.91% 0.90% 0.70% NPAs (inc. 90+ past due)/Loans, foreclosed properties, non-marketable investments and non- performing loans held for sale** 1.10% 1.08% 0.89% Total TDRs, excluding loans held for sale $602 $645 $659 Total Criticized Loans—Business Services*** $3,800 $3,734 $2,251

* CECL was adopted January 1, 2020. Periods prior to January 1, 2020 reflect results under the incurred loss model. Upon adoption of CECL, the provision for credit losses is the sum of the provision for loan losses and the provision for unfunded credit commitments. Prior to the adoption of CECL, the provision for unfunded commitments was included in other non-interest expense.

** Excludes guaranteed residential first mortgages that are 90+ days past due and still accruing.

*** Business services represents the combined total of commercial and investor real estate loans.

A decline in period-end loan balances, the impact of net charge-offs previously provided for, stabilization in the economic outlook, as well as recently announced government stimulus resulted in a net $38 million benefit to the credit loss provision during the fourth quarter of 2020. The credit loss provision benefit was also impacted by allowance adjustments related to loans sold or moved to held for sale during the quarter. The resulting allowance for credit losses is equal to 2.69 percent of total loans and 308 percent of total non-accrual loans, excluding loans held for sale. Excluding PPP loans, which are fully government guaranteed, the allowance for credit losses amounted to 2.81 percent(1) of total loans. Annualized net charge-offs decreased 7 basis points to 43 basis points of average loans. The decrease reflects lower losses primarily within commercial loan portfolios and relatively stable consumer net charge-offs. Total non-accrual loans, excluding loans held for sale, total delinquencies, and total business services criticized loans remained relatively stable.

Capital and liquidity

As of and for Quarter Ended 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio(2) 9.8% 9.3% 9.7% Tier 1 capital ratio(2) 11.4% 10.8% 10.9% Tangible common stockholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 7.91% 7.88% 8.34% Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)* $11.71 $11.49 $10.58 Loans, net of unearned income, to total deposits 69.6% 74.6% 85.1%

* Tangible common book value per share includes the impact of quarterly earnings and changes to market value adjustments within accumulated other comprehensive income, as well as continued capital returns.

Regions maintains a solid capital position as estimated capital ratios remain well above current regulatory requirements. The Tier 1(2) and Common Equity Tier 1(2) ratios were estimated at 11.4 percent and 9.8 percent, respectively, at quarter-end.

The company declared $148 million in dividends to common shareholders during the fourth quarter of 2020. Consistent with its previous announcement to temporarily suspend share repurchases through year-end 2020, the company did not repurchase shares in the quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Federal Reserve released the results of its updated Supervisory Stress Test and indicated that Regions met or exceeded all minimum capital levels under the provided scenarios. Regions' robust capital planning process is designed to ensure efficient use of capital and to support lending activities and focus on appropriate shareholder returns. The company's current operating range for Common Equity Tier 1 capital is between 9.5 percent and 10.0 percent. Given the continued uncertainty associated with the ongoing pandemic, the company intends to maintain capital at the higher end of the range.

(1) Non-GAAP; refer to pages 8, 12, 13, 14, 16, 21, 22, and 25 of the financial supplement to this earnings release.

(2) Current quarter Common Equity Tier 1, and Tier 1 capital ratios are estimated.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $147 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Use of non-GAAP financial measures

Management uses pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP) and adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP), as well as the adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) and the adjusted fee income ratio (non-GAAP) to monitor performance and believes these measures provide meaningful information to investors. Non-interest expense (GAAP) is presented excluding certain adjustments to arrive at adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP), which is the numerator for the efficiency ratio. Non-interest income (GAAP) is presented excluding certain adjustments to arrive at adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP), which is the numerator for the fee income ratio. Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) are used to determine adjusted pre-tax pre-provision income (non-GAAP). Net interest income (GAAP) on a taxable-equivalent basis and non-interest income are added together to arrive at total revenue on a taxable-equivalent basis. Adjustments are made to arrive at adjusted total revenue on a taxable-equivalent basis (non-GAAP), which is the denominator for the fee income and efficiency ratios. Regions believes that the exclusion of these adjustments provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which management believes will assist investors in analyzing the operating results of the Company and predicting future performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by management to assess the performance of Regions’ business. It is possible that the activities related to the adjustments may recur; however, management does not consider the activities related to the adjustments to be indications of ongoing operations. Regions believes that presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management.

The allowance for credit losses (ACL) as a percentage of total loans is an important ratio, especially during periods of economic stress. Management believes this ratio provides investors with meaningful additional information about credit loss allowance levels when the impact of SBA's Paycheck Protection Program loans, which are fully backed by the U.S. government, and any related allowance are excluded from total loans and total allowance which are the denominator and numerator, respectively, used in the ACL ratio. This adjusted ACL ratio represents a non-GAAP financial measure.

Tangible common stockholders’ equity ratios have become a focus of some investors and management believes they may assist investors in analyzing the capital position of the Company absent the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Analysts and banking regulators have assessed Regions’ capital adequacy using the tangible common stockholders’ equity measure. Because tangible common stockholders’ equity is not formally defined by GAAP or prescribed in any amount by federal banking regulations it is currently considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure and other entities may calculate it differently than Regions’ disclosed calculations. Since analysts and banking regulators may assess Regions’ capital adequacy using tangible common stockholders’ equity, management believes that it is useful to provide investors the ability to assess Regions’ capital adequacy on this same basis.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. In particular, a measure of earnings that excludes selected items does not represent the amount that effectively accrues directly to stockholders.

Management and the Board of Directors utilize non-GAAP measures as follows:

Preparation of Regions' operating budgets

Monthly financial performance reporting

Monthly close-out reporting of consolidated results (management only)

Presentation to investors of company performance

