 

Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 12:00  |  55   |   |   

Sprague announces a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC (the “General Partner”), declared a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unit ($2.67 per unit on an annualized basis) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The fourth quarter distribution is equal to all other distribution amounts in 2020. The announced distribution will be paid on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 2, 2021.

Audited Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Earnings Conference Call
Sprague will release its Fourth quarter 2020 unaudited financial results before the opening of trading on the NYSE on Thursday, March 4, 2021 and will host a conference call that day at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results. Those interested in hearing the discussion can access the call by dialing (866) 516-2130, and using participation code 2794966. International callers may join by dialing (678) 509-7612. Participants can dial in up to 30 minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call may also be accessed live by webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qq3767mo. This link is also available on the "Investor Relations-Calendar of Events" page of Sprague's website at www.spragueenergy.com and will be archived on our website for one year. Certain non-GAAP financial information included in the earnings call will be available at the time of the call on the "Investor Relations – Featured Documents" section of Sprague’s website https://investors.spragueenergy.com.

Qualified Notice
This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Sprague’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

About Sprague Resources LP
Sprague Resources LP is engaged in the purchase, storage, distribution and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas. The company also provides storage and handling services for a broad range of materials. More information concerning Sprague can be found at www.spragueenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Paul Scoff
+1 800.225.1560
investorrelations@spragueenergy.com

 




Sprague Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sprague Resources LP Announces Cash Distribution for the Fourth Quarter of 2020 and Earnings Conference Call Schedule Sprague announces a cash distribution of $0.6675 per unitPORTSMOUTH, N.H., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Sprague Resources LP (“Sprague”) (NYSE: SRLP) announced today that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Sprague Resources GP LLC …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 