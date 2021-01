GCP Applied Technologies Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), a leading global provider of construction products technologies, today announced that it expects to release its fourth quarter 2020 results at 6:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. President and Chief Executive Officer Simon Bates and Chief Financial Officer Craig Merrill will host a conference call to discuss the results later that day at 10:00 a.m. ET.



The live webcast may be accessed by visiting the “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s website at investor.gcpat.com. The call may also be accessed by dialing +1 844-887-9408 in the U.S. or +1 (412) 317-9261 internationally. Participants should ask to join the GCP Applied Technologies earnings call.