 

Loop Insights Selected by bdG Sports To Provide Fourth Venue Management Platform In A Live Environment For Paiute Las Vegas Golf Championship

Implementation continues Loop Insights’ success as the first-ever, end-to-end COVID-19 venue solution in a live environment and continued successful partnership with bdG Sports

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV OTCQB:RACMF) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the Company has been selected by bdG Sports to provide its complete venue management platform to the Paiute Las Vegas Championship, a Korn Ferry Tour event, which will be played April 12-18, 2021 at the Las Vegas Paiute Golf Resort. 

KORN FERRY FEATURES OVER 20 TOURNAMENTS IN 2021 AS DEVELOPMENT TOUR FOR PGA TOUR

The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental tour for the U.S.-based PGA Tour and features professional golfers who have either not yet reached the PGA Tour, or who have done so but then failed to win enough FedEx Cup points to stay at that level. Since the 2013 season, the Korn Ferry Tour has been the primary pathway for those seeking to earn their PGA Tour card.

The tournament will have a full field of 156 players who will compete for a $600,000 purse. More importantly, participants will be competing in a season-long points race with the Top 25 finishers of the regular season earning PGA TOUR cards for the 2021-22 season. Local members of the Tour include Harry Hall, David Lipsky, Taylor Montgomery, and John Oda.

The implementation of Loop’s venue management platform at the Paiute Las Vegas Championship is another significant vote of confidence from the professional sports world following the successful deployment of our venue management platform at multiple live events.

bdG Sports CEO, Brooks Downing stated, “By incorporating Loop and its services as a key element of our event management structure, we were successful in completing our NCAA basketball tournaments despite a global pandemic that had crippled our industry. So without question, having a chance to launch a new opportunity with the Korn Ferry Tour meant reloading our event management team with the power of Loop so we can ensure that we are successful in both protecting our participants as well as maximizing our marketing efforts.”

