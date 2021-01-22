 

PCI Biotech to present at RNA Therapeutics Virtual Conference

Oslo (Norway), 22 January 2021 – PCI Biotech (OSE: PCIB), a clinical-stage biopharma company developing innovative therapeutics that address significant unmet medical needs in cancer today announced that it will present at the 12th Annual RNA Therapeutics Virtual Conference, a UK based online event taking place February 10-11, 2021. The 2021 conference is set to explore the latest developments in RNA delivery agents and RNA-based therapeutics with the latest case studies on advanced mRNA technologies, oligonucleotide delivery, therapeutic applications and future trends and innovations. PCI Biotech is also a sponsor of the event.

On Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 13:10pm (CET), Dr. Anders Høgset, CSO, will present an overview of PCI Biotech’s proprietary platform technology, focusing on the delivery of RNA molecules, including the most recent data on the use of the fimaNAc delivery technology in the exciting field of RNA based therapies. The presentation slides will be made available through a separate press release around the timing of the presentation and the full presentation will be made available on PCI Biotech’s website (www.pcibiotech.com) under “Scientific publications & presentations” after the event.

Contact information:    
Per Walday, CEO            
pw@pcibiotech.no
Mobile: +47 917 93 429

About PCI Biotech         
PCI Biotech is a biopharmaceutical late stage clinical development company focusing on development and commercialisation of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer through its innovative photochemical internalisation (PCI) technology platform.  PCI is applied to three distinct anticancer paradigms: fimaChem (enhancement of chemotherapeutics for localised treatment of cancer), fimaVacc (T-cell induction technology for therapeutic vaccination), and fimaNAc (nucleic acid therapeutics delivery).

Photochemical internalisation induces triggered endosomal release that is used to unlock the true potential of a wide array of therapeutic modalities. The company’s lead programme fimaChem consists of a pivotal study in bile duct cancer, an orphan indication with a high unmet need and without approved products. fimaVacc applies a unique mode of action to enhance the essential cytotoxic effect of therapeutic cancer vaccines, which works in synergy with several other state-of-the-art vaccination technologies. fimaNAc utilises the endosomal release to provide intracellular delivery of nucleic acids, such as mRNA and RNAi therapeutics, thereby addressing one of the major bottlenecks facing this emerging and promising field.

For further information, please visit: www.pcibiotech.com

Forward-looking statements  

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which as such are not historical facts, but are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions. These assumptions are inherently subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors. Such risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other important factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in this announcement by such forward-looking statements. PCI Biotech disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


