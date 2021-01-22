 

SoftBank Ventures Asia-backed Global Localization Service Iyuno Media Group Acquires SDI Media

Creating the Media and Entertainment Industry's Most Comprehensive Global Localization Services Company

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iyuno Media Group, a market leader in localization services to the media and entertainment industry, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with Imagica Group Inc. to acquire 100% of SDI Media. This transaction, which is subject to review and approval from relevant authorities, brings together two companies with the shared mission of supporting, innovating and leading the art of global storytelling. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. 

Iyuno was supported in this transaction by SoftBank Ventures Asia (SBVA), Altor and Shamrock Capital, its primary financial partners. Iyuno counts SBVA - Iyuno's first institutional investor - as one of its key backers.

Consumer spending on content is predicted to double from 2019 to 2024; this explosive growth brings with it a parallel increase in demand for high quality localized content.

"As two of the leading media and entertainment localization service providers in the world, together we will provide an unprecedented solution to the market," said David Lee, Executive Chairman, Iyuno Media Group. "Both companies are perceived as leaders of quality services, global coverage and innovation. By combining the two, our goal is to effectively support the rapidly growing need from media businesses around the world - not only by offering scale, global coverage and end-to-end capabilities across our worldwide operations - but also by utilizing state-of-the-art technologies such as AI to bring true best-in-breed support for the industry."

"We are excited to join Iyuno and become part of the industry's leading localization services company," said Mark Howorth, Chief Executive Officer, SDI Media. "We believe that the increasing global content distribution needs of the industry can only be served by a complementary service provider that can scale with them in support of their needs."

JP Lee, CEO and Managing Partner of SoftBank Ventures Asia said, "Iyuno has become a significant market leader through this historical merger with SDI. As Iyuno's first investor and partner, we have closely supported the company to grow to be a leading global player in the media localization space. We are pleased to see this exciting momentum in the expansion of Iyuno Media Group."

ABOUT IYUNO MEDIA GROUP

Iyuno Media Group (www.iyunomg.com) is a market leader in media localization with leading-edge technology providing dubbing, subtitling and media engineering services in over 80 languages. An innovative trailblazer with grounded core values in an ever-changing industry, Iyuno Media Group uses its sophisticated in-house technology for all of its product and service offerings. Today, the company operates 35 local facilities globally, spanning a network of fully owned sites across 30 countries in Europe, Asia and The Americas - offering end-to-end solutions for broadcasters, all major film studios, OTT and streaming platforms.

ABOUT SDI MEDIA

SDI Media (www.sdimedia.com) is one of the world's leading media localization providers offering dubbing, subtitling and media services to content owners, broadcasters and multi-platform distributors. SDI Media offers a complete end-to-end localization solution for theatrical releases and episodic series, using one of the most comprehensive suites of customizable localization software applications in the industry. Its network of 33 owned and operated dubbing facilities in Asia, EMEA and the Americas boast over 150 recording rooms and 85 mixing rooms globally.

ABOUT SOFTBANK VENTURES ASIA

Founded in 2000, SoftBank Ventures Asia is the early-stage venture capital arm of the SoftBank Group. Our expertise lies in ICT investments including AI, IoT, and smart robotics. We look for early to growth-stage startups that have strong business potential in the global market and assist them to be plugged into the SoftBank ecosystem by facilitating side-by-side growth. SoftBank Ventures Asia currently operates $1.3B under management, investing in innovative technology startups across the world.

