 

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 33 0321 - RIKB 23 0515

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 12:30  |  35   |   |   

Series  RIKB 23 0515 RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date  01/27/2021 01/27/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM)  1,400 10,035
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)  99.325 / 1.800 123.022 / 0.980
Total Number of Bids Received  7 68
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)  1,400 13,535
Total Number of Successful Bids  7 53
Number of Bids Allocated in Full  7 53
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated  99.325 / 1.800 123.022 / 0.980
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated  99.440 / 1.750 123.810 / 0.919
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full  99.325 / 1.800 123.022 / 0.980
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)  99.357 / 1.790 123.300 / 0.958
Best Bid (Price / Yield)  99.440 / 1.750 123.810 / 0.919
Worst Bid (Price / Yield)  99.325 / 1.800 122.636 / 1.010
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)  99.357 / 1.790 123.185 / 0.967
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)  100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio  1.00 1.35



Endurlan rikis 6,50 % bis 01/31 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 33 0321 - RIKB 23 0515 Series RIKB 23 0515RIKS 33 0321Settlement Date 01/27/202101/27/2021Total Amount Allocated (MM) 1,40010,035All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 99.325/1.800123.022/0.980Total Number of Bids Received 768Total Amount of All Bids Received …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 33 0321 - RIKB 23 0515
14.01.21
The Republic of Iceland has updated the EMTN Programme
12.01.21
Results of additional issuance - RIKB 28 1115 - RIKS 26 0216
08.01.21
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKB 28 1115
06.01.21
Treasury Bond Auction Announcement - RIKS 26 0216 - RIKB 28 1115
30.12.20
Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy 2021-2025
30.12.20
Quarterly Government Debt Management Prospect
30.12.20
Government Debt Management Prospect 2021