 

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Oral Presentations at Upcoming IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced an oral presentation on updated efficacy, safety, and dosing management of poziotinib from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. In addition, Spectrum also announced an oral presentation on the structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations and their patterns of drug sensitivity. These presentations will take place as part of the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC20) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) taking place virtually January 28-31, 2021. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Updated efficacy, safety, and dosing management of poziotinib in previously treated EGFR and HER2 exon 20 NSCLC patients
Speaker: Robin Cornelissen, Ph.D., M.D.
Session: Expanding Targetable Genetic Alterations in NSCLC Mini Oral Session
Date and Time: January 31, 2021, 14:20 SGT (January 30, 2021 10:20 p.m. PT)
Presentation Number: MA11.04

Title: Structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations identifies four major subgroups with distinct patterns of drug sensitivity
Speaker: Jacqulyne P. Robichaux. Ph.D.
Session: Tumor Biology: Focus on EGFR Mutation, DNA Repair and Tumor Microenvironment Mini Oral Session
Date and Time: January 31, 2021, 17:20 SGT (January 31, 2021 1:20 a.m. PT)
Presentation Number: MA13.07

Access to the presentations is available to members of IASLC and can be found here: https://wclc2020.iaslc.org/registration/.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

Forward-looking statement — This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that relate to Spectrum’s business and its future, including certain company milestones, Spectrum's ability to identify, acquire, develop and commercialize a broad and diverse pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products, the timing and results of FDA decisions, and any statements that relate to the intent, belief, plans or expectations of Spectrum or its management, or that are not a statement of historical fact. Risks that could cause actual results to differ include the possibility that Spectrum’s existing and new drug candidates may not prove safe or effective, the possibility that our existing and new applications to the FDA and other regulatory agencies may not receive approval in a timely manner or at all, the possibility that our existing and new drug candidates, if approved, may not be more effective, safer or more cost efficient than competing drugs, the possibility that our efforts to acquire or in-license and develop additional drug candidates may fail, our dependence on third parties for clinical trials, manufacturing, distribution and quality control and other risks that are described in further detail in the company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. is a registered trademark of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc and its affiliate. REDEFINING CANCER CARE and the Spectrum Pharmaceuticals logos are trademarks owned by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Any other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

2021 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved

