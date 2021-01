Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Announces Two Oral Presentations at Upcoming IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS: SPPI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on novel and targeted oncology therapies, today announced an oral presentation on updated efficacy, safety, and dosing management of poziotinib from Cohorts 1 and 2 of the ZENITH20 clinical trial. In addition, Spectrum also announced an oral presentation on the structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations and their patterns of drug sensitivity. These presentations will take place as part of the IASLC 2020 World Conference on Lung Cancer (#WCLC20) hosted by the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) taking place virtually January 28-31, 2021. Details of the presentations are as follows:

Title: Structural classification of atypical EGFR mutations identifies four major subgroups with distinct patterns of drug sensitivity

Speaker: Jacqulyne P. Robichaux. Ph.D.

Session: Tumor Biology: Focus on EGFR Mutation, DNA Repair and Tumor Microenvironment Mini Oral Session

Date and Time: January 31, 2021, 17:20 SGT (January 31, 2021 1:20 a.m. PT)

Presentation Number: MA13.07

Access to the presentations is available to members of IASLC and can be found here: https://wclc2020.iaslc.org/registration/.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company focused on acquiring, developing, and commercializing novel and targeted oncology therapies. Spectrum has a strong track record of successfully executing across the biopharmaceutical business model, from in-licensing and acquiring differentiated drugs, clinically developing novel assets, successfully gaining regulatory approvals and commercializing in a competitive healthcare marketplace. Spectrum has a late-stage pipeline with novel assets that serve areas of unmet need. This pipeline has the potential to transform the company in the near future. For additional information on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals please visit www.sppirx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210122005023/en/