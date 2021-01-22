AECOM to host first quarter fiscal year 2021 earnings conference call on February 9th and host 2021 Investor Day on February 16th

In addition, AECOM announced today that it will host a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at noon Eastern Time, during which management will present the Company’s strategy update and provide long-term financial guidance as the Company delivers on its Think and Act Globally strategy.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM), the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, today announced that it intends to release its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results after market close on Monday, February 8, 2021. The Company will also host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors on February 9, 2021 at noon Eastern Time, during which management will present the Company's first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results, strategic accomplishments and market trends.

The live webcast and replay of both events will be available online at https://investors.aecom.com. The site will also host the associated presentation slides containing additional financial and operating information on the day of the respective events.

The first quarter fiscal 2021 earnings conference call can be accessed directly by dialing 833-231-8276 (U.S. or Canada) or 647-253-8791 (international) and entering passcode 2782484. The 2021 Investor Day can be accessed directly via conference call through the same dial-in numbers and entering passcode 9964335.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is the world’s premier infrastructure consulting firm, delivering professional services throughout the project lifecycle – from planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. On projects spanning transportation, buildings, water, energy and the environment, our public- and private-sector clients trust us to solve their most complex challenges. Our teams are driven by a common purpose to deliver a better world through our unrivaled technical expertise and innovation, a culture of equity, diversity and inclusion, and a commitment to environmental, social and governance priorities. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm and its Professional Services business had revenue of $13.2 billion in fiscal year 2020. See how we deliver what others can only imagine at aecom.com and @AECOM.

