Nasdaq Appoints Jeremy Skule Chief Strategy Officer

Since joining Nasdaq in 2012, Skule has led the global rebranding of Nasdaq, as well as held a leadership role in developing the company’s 2017 strategic pivot to embrace its core strengths in data, analytics and technology. Under Skule’s leadership, his team revamped the company’s lead generation process, redesigned Nasdaq’s digital and social media properties, and introduced a new global thought leadership platform.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced Jeremy Skule has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Expanding his scope in this new role, Skule will lead the Global Strategy Organization to drive strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, venture investing, NasdaqNext innovation, and will be responsible for the company’s positioning as an innovative data, technology and analytics leader. In addition, he will also continue to oversee Nasdaq’s Marketing and Communications division, now part of Global Strategy.

“Over the course of his tenure, Jeremy has been a driving force of positive change and significant progress at Nasdaq as we grow and evolve our brand and business,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. “Our success requires us continually to assess, evolve and elevate our strategy to execute on our greatest ambitions. I am confident Jeremy will excel in continuing to move Nasdaq forward in this new role.”

”Nasdaq has been at the forefront of evolving the global economy through groundbreaking innovation and leadership,” said Skule. “There are incredible opportunities ahead for the company as we execute on our strategy, not only as a technology company, but also as a world leading listings venue and market operator. I’m thrilled to be tasked with helping execute on this strategy.”

Skule’s 25 year career has spanned senior communications positions and marketing leadership roles in Washington, D.C. and New York. Before Nasdaq, Skule led marketing and communications teams across the financial services industry overseeing marketing, communications, business and financial media relations, internal communications, and analyst relations. He also led the financial services practices at the world’s largest marketing, advertising, and public relations firm.

He received a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College.

Nasdaq is now conducting a search for a new Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Skule.

