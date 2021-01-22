 

Nasdaq Appoints Jeremy Skule Chief Strategy Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 12:58  |  29   |   |   

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced Jeremy Skule has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Expanding his scope in this new role, Skule will lead the Global Strategy Organization to drive strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, venture investing, NasdaqNext innovation, and will be responsible for the company’s positioning as an innovative data, technology and analytics leader. In addition, he will also continue to oversee Nasdaq’s Marketing and Communications division, now part of Global Strategy.

Since joining Nasdaq in 2012, Skule has led the global rebranding of Nasdaq, as well as held a leadership role in developing the company’s 2017 strategic pivot to embrace its core strengths in data, analytics and technology. Under Skule’s leadership, his team revamped the company’s lead generation process, redesigned Nasdaq’s digital and social media properties, and introduced a new global thought leadership platform.

“Over the course of his tenure, Jeremy has been a driving force of positive change and significant progress at Nasdaq as we grow and evolve our brand and business,” said Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq. “Our success requires us continually to assess, evolve and elevate our strategy to execute on our greatest ambitions. I am confident Jeremy will excel in continuing to move Nasdaq forward in this new role.”

”Nasdaq has been at the forefront of evolving the global economy through groundbreaking innovation and leadership,” said Skule. “There are incredible opportunities ahead for the company as we execute on our strategy, not only as a technology company, but also as a world leading listings venue and market operator. I’m thrilled to be tasked with helping execute on this strategy.”

Skule’s 25 year career has spanned senior communications positions and marketing leadership roles in Washington, D.C. and New York. Before Nasdaq, Skule led marketing and communications teams across the financial services industry overseeing marketing, communications, business and financial media relations, internal communications, and analyst relations. He also led the financial services practices at the world’s largest marketing, advertising, and public relations firm.

He received a Master of Business Administration from George Washington University and a Bachelor of Arts from Dickinson College.

Nasdaq is now conducting a search for a new Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to Skule.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.

Nasdaq Media Contacts

Joseph Christinat
Mobile: +1 646 284 5920
joseph.christinat@nasdaq.com

Ryan Wells
Mobile: +1 646 648 3887
ryan.wells@nasdaq.com

NDAQF


Nasdaq Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nasdaq Appoints Jeremy Skule Chief Strategy Officer NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Today, Nasdaq (NDAQ) announced Jeremy Skule has been appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer. Expanding his scope in this new role, Skule will lead the Global …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Nasdaq Resumes Trading in Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.
14.01.21
Nasdaq Halts Generations Bancorp NY, Inc.
14.01.21
Nasdaq Issues Statement on Political Action Committee Donations
13.01.21
Nasdaq Launches New Risk Platform for the Sell-Side and Broker Clearing Industries
13.01.21
Nasdaq Welcomed 79 Listings to its European Markets in 2020
12.01.21
Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date December 31, 2020
12.01.21
Nasdaq December 2020 Volumes, 4Q20 Statistics, Issues Update to Expense Guidance
06.01.21
Nasdaq Led all Exchanges in 2020 Equity Options Trading
05.01.21
Nebenwerte: 2020 im Zeichen der Corona-Krise – Gefestigte Aktienmärkte trotz anhaltender Krise und Lockdowns
30.12.20
Nasdaq Advances Corporate Sustainability Leadership in 2020