 

AVROBIO to Present at the Cowen 2021 Gene Therapy CMC & Regulatory Summit

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 13:00  |  29   |   |   

AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced Azadeh Golipour, VP of Manufacturing Operations at AVROBIO, will present virtually at the Cowen 2021 Gene Therapy: CMC & Regulatory Summit at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.

About AVROBIO
 Our vision is to bring personalized gene therapy to the world. We aim to prevent, halt or reverse disease throughout the body with a single dose of gene therapy designed to drive durable expression of functional protein, even in hard-to-reach tissues and organs including the brain, muscle and bone. Our ex vivo lentiviral gene therapy pipeline includes clinical programs in Fabry disease, Gaucher disease type 1 and cystinosis, as well as preclinical programs in Hunter syndrome, Gaucher disease type 3 and Pompe disease. AVROBIO is powered by our industry leading plato gene therapy platform, our foundation designed to deliver gene therapy worldwide. We are headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., with an office in Toronto, Ontario. For additional information, visit avrobio.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements
 This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “designed to,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words and phrases or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business strategy for and the potential therapeutic benefits of our product candidates, the design, commencement, enrollment and timing of ongoing or planned clinical trials, clinical trial results, product approvals and regulatory pathways, and anticipated benefits of our gene therapy platform including potential impact on our commercialization activities, timing and likelihood of success.

Seite 1 von 3


AVROBIO Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AVROBIO to Present at the Cowen 2021 Gene Therapy CMC & Regulatory Summit AVROBIO, Inc. (Nasdaq:AVRO), a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company with a mission to free people from a lifetime of genetic disease, today announced Azadeh Golipour, VP of Manufacturing Operations at AVROBIO, will present virtually at the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
American Eagle Outfitters Announces Its Real Power. Real Growth. Plan
Adtalem Issues Statement
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
AVROBIO Announces the Appointment of Diana M. Escolar, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer
08.01.21
AVROBIO to Present at the ICR Conference 2021
07.01.21
AVROBIO Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)