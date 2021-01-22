First Hawaiian, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Declares Dividend

“We finished 2020 with a strong quarter and continued to support our customers and meet their evolving needs by leveraging technology, digital channels and our deep relationships,” said Bob Harrison, Chairman, President and CEO. “In these uncertain times, our ability to remain agile and innovative positions us well to continue supporting our customers and the community.”

On January 20, 2021 the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be payable on March 5, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 22, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Net income of $61.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share

Net interest income increased $1.2 million, or 0.9%, versus prior quarter

Net interest margin (“NIM”) was 2.71%, a 1 basis point increase versus the prior quarter

Noninterest income increased $4.7 million, or 9.6%, versus prior quarter

Noninterest expense decreased $3.5 million, or 3.8%, versus prior quarter

Total deposits increased $330.0 million, or 1.7%, versus prior quarter.

Recorded a $20.0 million provision for credit losses

Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $22.7 billion as of December 31, 2020, compared to $22.3 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Gross loans and leases were $13.3 billion as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $220.9 million, or 1.6%, from $13.5 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Total deposits were $19.2 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $330.0 million, or 1.7%, from $18.9 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $135.2 million, an increase of $1.2 million, or 0.9%, compared to $134.0 million for the prior quarter.

The NIM was 2.71% in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 1 basis point compared to 2.70% in the third quarter of 2020.

Provision Expense

During the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank recorded a total provision for credit losses of $20.0 million. In the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the total provision for credit losses was $5.1 million.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $53.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $4.7 million compared to noninterest income of $48.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $88.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $3.5 million compared to noninterest expense of $91.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio was 46.6% and 50.0% for the quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Taxes

The effective tax rate was 23.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 24.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Asset Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $208.5 million, or 1.57% of total loans and leases, as of December 31, 2020, compared to $195.9 million, or 1.45% of total loans and leases, as of September 30, 2020. The reserve for unfunded commitments was $30.6 million as of December 31, 2020 compared to $24.6 million as of September 30, 2020. Net charge-offs were $1.4 million, or 0.04% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, compared to net recoveries of $0.1 million, or 0.00% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Total non-performing assets were $9.1 million, or 0.07% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at December 31, 2020, compared to non-performing assets of $17.6 million, or 0.13% of total loans and leases and other real estate owned, at September 30, 2020.

Capital

Total stockholders' equity was $2.7 billion at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020.

The tier 1 leverage, common equity tier 1 and total capital ratios were 8.00%, 12.47% and 13.72%, respectively, at December 31, 2020, compared with 7.91%, 12.22% and 13.47%, respectively, at September 30, 2020.

The Company suspended its stock repurchase program during the first quarter and did not repurchase any shares of common stock in the fourth quarter.

First Hawaiian, Inc.

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, founded in 1858 under the name Bishop & Company, is Hawaii’s oldest and largest financial institution with branch locations throughout Hawaii, Guam and Saipan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking services to consumer and commercial customers including deposit products, loans, wealth management, insurance, trust, retirement planning, credit card and merchant processing services. Customers may also access their accounts through ATMs, online and mobile banking channels. For more information about First Hawaiian, Inc., visit the Company’s website, www.fhb.com.

Tables 14 and 15 at the end of this document provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with their most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Financial Highlights Table 1 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Results: Net interest income $ 135,227 $ 134,002 $ 139,619 $ 535,734 $ 573,402 Provision for credit losses 20,000 5,072 4,250 121,718 13,800 Noninterest income 53,598 48,898 46,708 197,380 192,533 Noninterest expense 88,127 91,629 91,058 367,672 370,437 Net income 61,739 65,101 67,836 185,754 284,392 Basic earnings per share 0.48 0.50 0.52 1.43 2.14 Diluted earnings per share 0.47 0.50 0.52 1.43 2.13 Dividends declared per share 0.26 0.26 0.26 1.04 1.04 Dividend payout ratio 55.32 % 52.00 % 50.00 % 72.73 % 48.83 % Supplemental Income Statement Data (non-GAAP): Core net interest income $ 135,227 $ 134,002 $ 139,619 $ 535,734 $ 573,402 Core noninterest income 58,438 48,874 51,331 202,322 199,748 Core noninterest expense 88,127 91,629 91,010 367,672 367,623 Core net income 65,288 65,083 71,250 189,378 291,785 Core basic earnings per share 0.50 0.50 0.55 1.46 2.19 Core diluted earnings per share 0.50 0.50 0.54 1.45 2.19 Performance Ratio(1): Net interest margin 2.71 % 2.70 % 3.15 % 2.77 % 3.20 % Core net interest margin (non-GAAP) 2.71 % 2.70 % 3.15 % 2.77 % 3.20 % Efficiency ratio 46.59 % 50.01 % 48.86 % 50.10 % 48.36 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 45.43 % 50.02 % 47.65 % 49.77 % 47.55 % Return on average total assets 1.09 % 1.16 % 1.34 % 0.85 % 1.40 % Core return on average total assets (non-GAAP) 1.16 % 1.16 % 1.41 % 0.87 % 1.44 % Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.14 % 1.21 % 1.41 % 0.89 % 1.47 % Core return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)(2) 1.21 % 1.21 % 1.48 % 0.91 % 1.51 % Return on average total stockholders' equity 8.99 % 9.58 % 10.21 % 6.88 % 10.90 % Core return on average total stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 9.51 % 9.57 % 10.72 % 7.02 % 11.18 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) 14.14 % 15.16 % 16.40 % 10.91 % 17.62 % Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity (non-GAAP)(3) 14.95 % 15.15 % 17.22 % 11.12 % 18.08 % Average Balances: Average loans and leases $ 13,366,980 $ 13,559,367 $ 12,940,956 $ 13,518,308 $ 13,063,716 Average earning assets 19,977,933 19,846,674 17,649,343 19,376,343 17,892,440 Average assets 22,468,040 22,341,485 20,089,601 21,869,064 20,325,697 Average deposits 19,020,800 18,892,033 16,355,254 18,252,998 16,613,379 Average stockholders' equity 2,732,271 2,704,129 2,636,651 2,698,853 2,609,432 Market Value Per Share: Closing 23.58 14.47 28.85 23.58 28.85 High 23.90 18.96 29.47 31.25 29.47 Low 14.16 14.32 25.48 13.56 22.13





As of As of As of December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 Balance Sheet Data: Loans and leases $ 13,279,097 $ 13,499,969 $ 13,211,650 Total assets 22,662,831 22,310,701 20,166,734 Total deposits 19,227,723 18,897,762 16,444,994 Short-term borrowings — — 400,000 Long-term borrowings 200,010 200,010 200,019 Total stockholders' equity 2,744,104 2,733,934 2,640,258 Per Share of Common Stock: Book value $ 21.12 $ 21.04 $ 20.32 Tangible book value (non-GAAP)(4) 13.46 13.38 12.66 Asset Quality Ratios: Non-accrual loans and leases / total loans and leases 0.07 % 0.13 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses for loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.57 % 1.45 % 0.99 % Capital Ratios: Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.47 % 12.22 % 11.88 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.47 % 12.22 % 11.88 % Total Capital Ratio 13.72 % 13.47 % 12.81 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.00 % 7.91 % 8.79 % Total stockholders' equity to total assets 12.11 % 12.25 % 13.09 % Tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.07 % 8.16 % 8.58 % Non-Financial Data: Number of branches 54 58 58 Number of ATMs 297 302 301 Number of Full-Time Equivalent Employees 2,103 2,099 2,092

_____________________________

(1) Except for the efficiency ratio and the core efficiency ratio, amounts are annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

(2) Core return on average tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible assets as the ratio of core net income to average tangible assets, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total assets. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(3) Core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our core return on average tangible stockholders’ equity as the ratio of core net income to average tangible stockholders’ equity, which is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our average total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(4) Tangible book value is a non-GAAP financial measure. We compute our tangible book value as the ratio of tangible stockholders’ equity to shares outstanding. Tangible stockholders’ equity is calculated by subtracting (and thereby effectively excluding) amounts related to the effect of goodwill from our total stockholders’ equity. For a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for core net income, see Table 14, GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Income Table 2 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest income Loans and lease financing $ 118,314 $ 120,940 $ 138,033 $ 496,523 $ 574,013 Available-for-sale securities 22,752 20,317 20,979 81,808 92,505 Other 615 670 3,120 4,428 12,174 Total interest income 141,681 141,927 162,132 582,759 678,692 Interest expense Deposits 5,061 6,227 18,222 35,471 87,865 Short-term and long-term borrowings 1,393 1,698 4,291 11,554 17,425 Total interest expense 6,454 7,925 22,513 47,025 105,290 Net interest income 135,227 134,002 139,619 535,734 573,402 Provision for credit losses 20,000 5,072 4,250 121,718 13,800 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 115,227 128,930 135,369 414,016 559,602 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts 6,769 6,523 9,041 28,169 33,778 Credit and debit card fees 15,583 14,049 16,626 55,451 66,749 Other service charges and fees 8,404 9,021 8,818 33,876 36,253 Trust and investment services income 8,733 8,664 8,855 35,652 35,102 Bank-owned life insurance 4,159 4,903 2,533 15,754 15,479 Investment securities (losses) gains, net (12 ) 24 (123 ) (114 ) (2,715 ) Other 9,962 5,714 958 28,592 7,887 Total noninterest income 53,598 48,898 46,708 197,380 192,533 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 42,687 44,291 41,098 174,221 173,098 Contracted services and professional fees 13,940 15,073 13,724 60,546 56,321 Occupancy 7,355 6,921 7,231 28,821 28,753 Equipment 5,225 5,137 4,491 20,277 17,343 Regulatory assessment and fees 2,168 2,445 1,802 8,659 7,390 Advertising and marketing 1,096 1,374 1,317 5,695 6,910 Card rewards program 4,890 5,046 8,635 22,114 29,961 Other 10,766 11,342 12,760 47,339 50,661 Total noninterest expense 88,127 91,629 91,058 367,672 370,437 Income before provision for income taxes 80,698 86,199 91,019 243,724 381,698 Provision for income taxes 18,959 21,098 23,183 57,970 97,306 Net income $ 61,739 $ 65,101 $ 67,836 $ 185,754 $ 284,392 Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 1.43 $ 2.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.47 $ 0.50 $ 0.52 $ 1.43 $ 2.13 Basic weighted-average outstanding shares 129,912,104 129,896,054 130,463,102 129,890,225 133,076,489 Diluted weighted-average outstanding shares 130,314,381 130,085,534 130,845,645 130,220,077 133,387,157





Consolidated Balance Sheets Table 3 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 303,373 $ 333,744 $ 360,375 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 737,571 482,585 333,642 Investment securities, at fair value (amortized cost: $5,985,031 as of

December 31, 2020, $5,584,556 as of September 30, 2020 and $4,080,663 as of

December 31, 2019) 6,071,415 5,692,883 4,075,644 Loans held for sale 11,579 34,669 904 Loans and leases 13,279,097 13,499,969 13,211,650 Less: allowance for credit losses 208,454 195,876 130,530 Net loans and leases 13,070,643 13,304,093 13,081,120 Premises and equipment, net 322,401 321,229 316,885 Other real estate owned and repossessed personal property — — 319 Accrued interest receivable 69,626 66,005 45,239 Bank-owned life insurance 466,537 462,422 453,873 Goodwill 995,492 995,492 995,492 Mortgage servicing rights 10,731 10,922 12,668 Other assets 603,463 606,657 490,573 Total assets $ 22,662,831 $ 22,310,701 $ 20,166,734 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Interest-bearing $ 11,705,609 $ 11,989,492 $ 10,564,922 Noninterest-bearing 7,522,114 6,908,270 5,880,072 Total deposits 19,227,723 18,897,762 16,444,994 Short-term borrowings — — 400,000 Long-term borrowings 200,010 200,010 200,019 Retirement benefits payable 143,373 138,806 138,222 Other liabilities 347,621 340,189 343,241 Total liabilities 19,918,727 19,576,767 17,526,476 Stockholders' equity Common stock ($0.01 par value; authorized 300,000,000 shares;

issued/outstanding: 140,191,133 / 129,912,272 shares as of December 31, 2020,

issued/outstanding: 140,190,428 / 129,911,789 shares as of September 30, 2020

and issued/outstanding: 139,917,150 / 129,928,479 shares as of

December 31, 2019) 1,402 1,402 1,399 Additional paid-in capital 2,514,014 2,511,849 2,503,677 Retained earnings 473,974 446,315 437,072 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net 31,604 51,254 (31,749 ) Treasury stock (10,278,861 shares as of December 31, 2020, 10,278,639 shares

as of September 30, 2020 and 9,988,671 shares as of December 31, 2019) (276,890 ) (276,886 ) (270,141 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,744,104 2,733,934 2,640,258 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 22,662,831 $ 22,310,701 $ 20,166,734





Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 4 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 688.1 $ 0.2 0.10 % $ 889.6 $ 0.2 0.10 % $ 548.5 $ 2.3 1.68 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 5,632.9 22.0 1.56 5,308.5 20.2 1.52 4,092.2 21.0 2.05 Non-Taxable 220.0 0.9 1.74 25.7 0.1 2.11 — — — Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 5,852.9 22.9 1.57 5,334.2 20.3 1.53 4,092.2 21.0 2.05 Loans Held for Sale 16.2 0.1 2.00 10.2 0.1 2.67 1.5 — 2.55 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 3,077.6 22.6 2.93 3,230.4 21.6 2.67 2,668.5 25.3 3.76 Commercial real estate 3,407.2 26.2 3.06 3,418.0 27.8 3.23 3,325.8 35.9 4.28 Construction 703.1 5.6 3.14 637.6 5.2 3.22 497.8 5.4 4.36 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,679.6 37.1 4.03 3,680.5 37.9 4.12 3,720.2 38.5 4.14 Home equity line 856.8 6.1 2.81 871.1 6.6 3.02 905.6 8.2 3.58 Consumer 1,394.5 19.0 5.43 1,474.4 20.2 5.46 1,635.2 23.3 5.66 Lease financing 248.2 1.8 2.89 247.4 1.8 2.90 187.8 1.4 2.94 Total Loans and Leases 13,367.0 118.4 3.53 13,559.4 121.1 3.56 12,940.9 138.0 4.24 Other Earning Assets 53.7 0.4 3.26 53.3 0.5 3.32 66.2 0.8 4.76 Total Earning Assets(2) 19,977.9 142.0 2.83 19,846.7 142.2 2.86 17,649.3 162.1 3.66 Cash and Due from Banks 289.2 307.9 316.5 Other Assets 2,200.9 2,186.9 2,123.8 Total Assets $ 22,468.0 $ 22,341.5 $ 20,089.6 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 5,786.4 $ 0.5 0.03 % $ 5,768.3 $ 0.6 0.04 % 4,943.2 $ 3.8 0.31 % Money Market 3,440.9 0.4 0.05 3,288.2 0.4 0.05 3,117.6 5.6 0.72 Time 2,461.3 4.2 0.67 3,029.8 5.2 0.69 2,538.4 8.8 1.37 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,688.6 5.1 0.17 12,086.3 6.2 0.20 10,599.2 18.2 0.68 Short-Term Borrowings — — — 45.1 0.3 2.69 400.1 2.9 2.87 Long-Term Borrowings 200.0 1.4 2.77 200.0 1.4 2.77 200.0 1.4 2.76 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 11,888.6 6.5 0.22 12,331.4 7.9 0.26 11,199.3 22.5 0.80 Net Interest Income $ 135.5 $ 134.3 $ 139.6 Interest Rate Spread 2.61 % 2.60 % 2.86 % Net Interest Margin 2.71 % 2.70 % 3.15 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 7,332.2 6,805.7 5,756.0 Other Liabilities 514.9 500.3 497.6 Stockholders' Equity 2,732.3 2,704.1 2,636.7 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 22,468.0 $ 22,341.5 $ 20,089.6

_____________________________

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.3 million, $0.3 million and nil for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Average Balances and Interest Rates Table 5 Year Ended Year Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in millions) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 882.1 $ 2.4 0.27 % $ 437.8 $ 9.3 2.11 % Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 4,844.5 80.9 1.67 4,309.7 92.5 2.15 Non-Taxable 62.0 1.1 1.77 0.5 — 2.71 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 4,906.5 82.0 1.67 4,310.2 92.5 2.15 Loans Held for Sale 13.0 0.3 2.21 1.0 — 2.53 Loans and Leases(1) Commercial and industrial 3,168.7 93.2 2.94 2,987.3 122.8 4.11 Commercial real estate 3,419.1 116.9 3.42 3,176.6 143.9 4.53 Construction 615.7 21.3 3.46 547.7 25.5 4.65 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,698.7 148.4 4.01 3,626.0 150.9 4.16 Home equity line 875.1 27.1 3.10 910.7 34.1 3.74 Consumer 1,501.6 82.9 5.52 1,652.8 91.8 5.56 Lease financing 239.4 6.9 2.90 162.6 5.0 3.08 Total Loans and Leases 13,518.3 496.7 3.67 13,063.7 574.0 4.39 Other Earning Assets 56.4 2.0 3.66 79.8 2.9 3.66 Total Earning Assets(2) 19,376.3 583.4 3.01 17,892.5 678.7 3.79 Cash and Due from Banks 304.9 340.1 Other Assets 2,187.9 2,093.1 Total Assets $ 21,869.1 $ 20,325.7 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings $ 5,538.1 $ 5.2 0.09 % $ 4,840.6 $ 16.6 0.34 % Money Market 3,266.6 6.6 0.20 3,123.5 27.8 0.89 Time 2,839.8 23.7 0.83 2,882.9 43.5 1.51 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11,644.5 35.5 0.30 10,847.0 87.9 0.81 Short-Term Borrowings 209.6 6.0 2.87 209.8 5.9 2.82 Long-Term Borrowings 200.0 5.5 2.77 406.6 11.5 2.83 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 12,054.1 47.0 0.39 11,463.4 105.3 0.92 Net Interest Income $ 536.4 $ 573.4 Interest Rate Spread 2.62 % 2.87 % Net Interest Margin 2.77 % 3.20 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 6,608.5 5,766.4 Other Liabilities 507.6 486.5 Stockholders' Equity 2,698.9 2,609.4 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 21,869.1 $ 20,325.7

_____________________________

(1) Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.

(2) Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments of $0.7 million and nil for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 6 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to September 30, 2020 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable $ 1.3 $ 0.5 $ 1.8 Non-Taxable 0.8 — 0.8 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 2.1 0.5 2.6 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial (1.0 ) 2.0 1.0 Commercial real estate (0.1 ) (1.5 ) (1.6 ) Construction 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.4 Residential: Residential mortgage — (0.8 ) (0.8 ) Home equity line (0.1 ) (0.4 ) (0.5 ) Consumer (1.1 ) (0.1 ) (1.2 ) Total Loans and Leases (1.8 ) (0.9 ) (2.7 ) Other Earning Assets — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Income 0.3 (0.5 ) (0.2 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings — (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Time (0.9 ) (0.1 ) (1.0 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits (0.9 ) (0.2 ) (1.1 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (1.0 ) (0.4 ) (1.4 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.3 $ (0.1 ) $ 1.2





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 7 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.5 $ (2.6 ) $ (2.1 ) Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 6.7 (5.7 ) 1.0 Non-Taxable 0.9 — 0.9 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 7.6 (5.7 ) 1.9 Loans Held for Sale 0.1 — 0.1 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 3.5 (6.2 ) (2.7 ) Commercial real estate 0.8 (10.5 ) (9.7 ) Construction 1.9 (1.7 ) 0.2 Residential: Residential mortgage (0.4 ) (1.0 ) (1.4 ) Home equity line (0.4 ) (1.7 ) (2.1 ) Consumer (3.4 ) (0.9 ) (4.3 ) Lease financing 0.4 — 0.4 Total Loans and Leases 2.4 (22.0 ) (19.6 ) Other Earning Assets (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.4 ) Total Change in Interest Income 10.5 (30.6 ) (20.1 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 0.6 (3.9 ) (3.3 ) Money Market 0.5 (5.7 ) (5.2 ) Time (0.2 ) (4.4 ) (4.6 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 0.9 (14.0 ) (13.1 ) Short-Term Borrowings (1.5 ) (1.4 ) (2.9 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (0.6 ) (15.4 ) (16.0 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 11.1 $ (15.2 ) $ (4.1 )





Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income Table 8 Year Ended December 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019 (dollars in millions) Volume Rate Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 5.0 $ (11.9 ) $ (6.9 ) Available-for-Sale Investment Securities Taxable 10.6 (22.2 ) (11.6 ) Non-Taxable 1.1 — 1.1 Total Available-for-Sale Investment Securities 11.7 (22.2 ) (10.5 ) Loans Held for Sale 0.3 — 0.3 Loans and Leases Commercial and industrial 7.1 (36.7 ) (29.6 ) Commercial real estate 10.3 (37.3 ) (27.0 ) Construction 2.9 (7.1 ) (4.2 ) Residential: Residential mortgage 3.0 (5.5 ) (2.5 ) Home equity line (1.3 ) (5.7 ) (7.0 ) Consumer (8.3 ) (0.6 ) (8.9 ) Lease financing 2.2 (0.3 ) 1.9 Total Loans and Leases 15.9 (93.2 ) (77.3 ) Other Earning Assets (0.9 ) — (0.9 ) Total Change in Interest Income 32.0 (127.3 ) (95.3 ) Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings 2.1 (13.5 ) (11.4 ) Money Market 1.2 (22.4 ) (21.2 ) Time (0.6 ) (19.2 ) (19.8 ) Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.7 (55.1 ) (52.4 ) Short-Term Borrowings — 0.1 0.1 Long-Term Borrowings (5.8 ) (0.2 ) (6.0 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (3.1 ) (55.2 ) (58.3 ) Change in Net Interest Income $ 35.1 $ (72.1 ) $ (37.0 )





Loans and Leases Table 9 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Commercial and industrial $ 3,019,507 $ 3,170,262 $ 2,743,242 Commercial real estate 3,392,676 3,461,085 3,463,953 Construction 735,819 662,871 519,241 Residential: Residential mortgage 3,690,218 3,669,051 3,768,936 Home equity line 841,624 864,789 893,239 Total residential 4,531,842 4,533,840 4,662,175 Consumer 1,353,842 1,425,934 1,620,556 Lease financing 245,411 245,977 202,483 Total loans and leases $ 13,279,097 $ 13,499,969 $ 13,211,650





Deposits Table 10 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Demand $ 7,522,114 $ 6,908,270 $ 5,880,072 Savings 6,020,075 5,994,687 4,998,933 Money Market 3,337,236 3,379,985 3,055,832 Time 2,348,298 2,614,820 2,510,157 Total Deposits $ 19,227,723 $ 18,897,762 $ 16,444,994





Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 518 $ 725 $ 32 Commercial real estate 80 7,067 30 Construction 2,043 2,043 — Total Commercial Loans 2,641 9,835 62 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 6,441 7,798 5,406 Total Residential Loans 6,441 7,798 5,406 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 9,082 17,633 5,468 Other Real Estate Owned — — 319 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 9,082 $ 17,633 $ 5,787 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 2,108 $ 1,938 $ 1,429 Commercial real estate 882 1,307 1,013 Construction 93 100 2,367 Total Commercial Loans 3,083 3,345 4,809 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage — — 74 Home equity line 4,818 4,503 2,995 Total Residential Loans 4,818 4,503 3,069 Consumer 3,266 2,897 4,272 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 11,167 $ 10,745 $ 12,150 Restructured Loans on Accrual Status and Not Past Due 90 Days or More $ 16,684 $ 9,726 $ 14,493 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,279,097 $ 13,499,969 $ 13,211,650





Allowance for Credit Losses Table 12 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 195,876 $ 192,120 $ 132,964 $ 130,530 $ 141,718 Adjustment to Adopt ASC Topic 326 — — — 770 — After Adoption of ASC Topic 326 195,876 192,120 132,964 131,300 141,718 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial (799 ) (598 ) (204 ) (15,572 ) (2,718 ) Commercial real estate (30 ) — — (2,753 ) — Construction — — — (379 ) — Lease financing — — — — (24 ) Total Commercial Loans (829 ) (598 ) (204 ) (18,704 ) (2,742 ) Residential Loans: Residential mortgage — — (236 ) (14 ) (243 ) Home equity line (46 ) — (195 ) (54 ) (195 ) Total Residential Loans (46 ) — (431 ) (68 ) (438 ) Consumer (7,049 ) (4,238 ) (8,689 ) (28,791 ) (32,807 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (7,924 ) (4,836 ) (9,324 ) (47,563 ) (35,987 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Loans: Commercial and industrial 2,986 1,699 107 5,005 410 Commercial real estate 615 — 170 615 263 Construction 30 30 — 200 — Total Commercial Loans 3,631 1,729 277 5,820 673 Residential Loans: Residential mortgage 37 27 37 216 741 Home equity line 21 16 70 167 226 Total Residential Loans 58 43 107 383 967 Consumer 2,812 3,148 2,256 10,499 9,359 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 6,501 4,920 2,640 16,702 10,999 Net Loans and Leases (Charged-Off) Recovered (1,423 ) 84 (6,684 ) (30,861 ) (24,988 ) Provision for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 14,001 3,672 4,250 108,015 13,800 Balance at End of Period $ 208,454 $ 195,876 $ 130,530 $ 208,454 $ 130,530 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,366,980 $ 13,559,367 $ 12,940,956 $ 13,518,308 $ 13,063,716 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding(1) 0.04 % — % 0.20 % 0.23 % 0.19 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Leases to Loans and Leases Outstanding 1.57 % 1.45 % 0.99 % 1.57 % 0.99 %

____________________________

(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019.





Loans and Leases by Year of Origination and Credit Quality Indicator Table 13 Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Commercial Lending Commercial and Industrial Risk rating: Pass $ 873,639 $ 324,030 $ 183,329 $ 73,000 $ 49,886 $ 94,360 $ 1,058,786 $ 28,853 $ 2,685,883 Special Mention 20,937 10,370 20,164 2,099 279 8,316 101,183 1,549 164,897 Substandard 23,804 2,023 2,568 677 4,063 8,113 33,775 250 75,273 Other (1) 13,142 13,426 9,246 5,337 1,867 280 50,156 — 93,454 Total Commercial and Industrial 931,522 349,849 215,307 81,113 56,095 111,069 1,243,900 30,652 3,019,507 Commercial Real Estate Risk rating: Pass 342,845 611,243 541,104 447,366 295,426 814,398 47,604 323 3,100,309 Special Mention 1,500 63,617 26,187 33,482 37,841 61,279 2,999 — 226,905 Substandard 29 3,964 18,983 3,779 10,615 18,083 9,511 — 64,964 Other (1) — — — — — 498 — — 498 Total Commercial Real Estate 344,374 678,824 586,274 484,627 343,882 894,258 60,114 323 3,392,676 Construction Risk rating: Pass 53,931 233,730 202,808 83,792 23,171 41,536 28,386 — 667,354 Special Mention — 508 707 4,717 — 9,172 — — 15,104 Substandard — — 541 1,840 521 989 — — 3,891 Other (1) 16,578 16,393 7,775 3,685 1,800 2,656 583 — 49,470 Total Construction 70,509 250,631 211,831 94,034 25,492 54,353 28,969 — 735,819 Lease Financing Risk rating: Pass 79,064 60,717 13,669 17,207 3,010 61,266 — — 234,933 Special Mention 950 892 311 1,300 351 295 — — 4,099 Substandard 2,708 1,677 327 1,141 — 526 — — 6,379 Total Lease Financing 82,722 63,286 14,307 19,648 3,361 62,087 — — 245,411 Total Commercial Lending $ 1,429,127 $ 1,342,590 $ 1,027,719 $ 679,422 $ 428,830 $ 1,121,767 $ 1,332,983 $ 30,975 $ 7,393,413





Revolving Loans Converted Term Loans Revolving to Term Amortized Cost Basis by Origination Year Loans Loans (continued) Amortized Amortized (dollars in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Prior Cost Basis Cost Basis Total Residential Lending Residential Mortgage FICO: 740 and greater $ 728,807 $ 384,248 $ 290,484 $ 361,297 $ 314,971 $ 830,795 $ — $ — $ 2,910,602 680 - 739 85,151 53,090 44,616 50,703 39,230 144,537 — — 417,327 620 - 679 15,767 7,604 11,460 9,628 7,982 43,393 — — 95,834 550 - 619 — 1,971 2,818 2,920 4,474 10,144 — — 22,327 Less than 550 — 861 593 2,916 594 2,138 — — 7,102 No Score (3) 13,823 18,861 21,214 21,821 14,355 45,147 — — 135,221 Other (2) 21,011 15,860 18,540 22,677 9,550 13,426 578 163 101,805 Total Residential Mortgage 864,559 482,495 389,725 471,962 391,156 1,089,580 578 163 3,690,218 Home Equity Line FICO: 740 and greater — — — — — — 608,282 2,163 610,445 680 - 739 — — — — — — 159,886 3,155 163,041 620 - 679 — — — — — — 44,005 1,571 45,576 550 - 619 — — — — — — 11,644 884 12,528 Less than 550 — — — — — — 5,159 330 5,489 No Score (3) — — — — — — 4,545 — 4,545 Total Home Equity Line — — — — — — 833,521 8,103 841,624 Total Residential Lending 864,559 482,495 389,725 471,962 391,156 1,089,580 834,099 8,266 4,531,842 Consumer Lending FICO: 740 and greater 113,373 122,965 99,678 54,691 24,029 6,034 114,748 275 535,793 680 - 739 83,316 90,853 66,143 36,426 16,358 4,985 76,391 773 375,245 620 - 679 40,469 48,904 33,917 24,705 11,144 3,788 36,622 1,221 200,770 550 - 619 9,125 20,274 17,693 15,126 7,825 2,883 12,980 1,458 87,364 Less than 550 3,017 10,139 9,189 6,517 3,123 1,118 5,261 799 39,163 No Score (3) 339 103 64 109 10 — 33,854 356 34,835 Other (2) 380 1,890 73 2,214 45 6,768 69,302 — 80,672 Total Consumer Lending 250,019 295,128 226,757 139,788 62,534 25,576 349,158 4,882 1,353,842 Total Loans and Leases $ 2,543,705 $ 2,120,213 $ 1,644,201 $ 1,291,172 $ 882,520 $ 2,236,923 $ 2,516,240 $ 44,123 $ 13,279,097

___________________________

(1) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily FICO scores. The majority of the loans in this population were originated to borrowers with a prime FICO score.

(2) Other credit quality indicators used for monitoring purposes are primarily internal risk ratings. The majority of the loans in this population were graded with a “Pass” rating.

(3) No FICO scores are primarily related to loans and leases extended to non-residents. Loans and leases of this nature are primarily secured by collateral and/or are closely monitored for performance.



