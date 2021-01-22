 

Whitmore and Shell Lubricants Announce Definitive Agreement to Form Joint Venture to Provide Industrial Products and Services to North America Rail and United States Mining Customers

DALLAS, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSWI) and Pennzoil-Quaker State Company dba SOPUS products (“Shell”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shell Oil Company that comprises Shell’s United States (“U.S.”) lubricants business, announced today the execution of a definitive agreement under which Whitmore Manufacturing, LLC (“Whitmore”), a wholly owned subsidiary of CSWI, and Shell will form a joint venture (“JV”) to market, distribute, and sell lubricants, greases, coolants, reliability products, and related industrial services to the North America rail and U.S. mining sectors. The JV, which will be named Shell & Whitmore Reliability Solutions, LLC, is expected to be owned fifty percent by each of Whitmore and Shell.

The JV will combine the strengths of Whitmore and Shell to offer multi-sector expertise; advanced equipment technologies and services; and an integrated product portfolio that meets the unique needs of companies engaged in North America Class I, II, and III rail (excluding municipal transit systems) and U.S. mining (excluding quarries).

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Today’s announcement represents a first step toward offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions to rail and mining customers. When Shell first approached us about this opportunity to form a partnership, our team quickly realized the value in an expanded commercial relationship with a world class organization to drive accretive growth for shareholders, promote proprietary products and technologies to customers, and increase capacity utilization at Whitmore’s existing manufacturing facility.”

“Whitmore and Shell customers are at the heart of the rationale for creating this JV,” noted Machteld de Haan, President of Shell Lubricants Americas. “The resilient B2B sectors are key pillars for the future of Shell Lubricants, where we see a lot of opportunity for growth to support the market. Partnering with Whitmore, a leading provider of reliability products, high-performance greases, friction modifiers, and rail products, in creating this JV helps us to progress toward the execution of this strategy.”

The JV will be staffed by Whitmore and Shell sales and technical professionals with extensive experience in the rail and mining sectors, enabling the successful transfer of relationships, technical knowledge, and sector expertise. The products manufactured and sold by the JV will benefit from Shell’s and Whitmore’s proprietary industrial lubricant and grease formulations and technologies.

