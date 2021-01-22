 

BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 13:00  |  41   |   |   

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has granted marketing and manufacturing approval for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) 150 mg for prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults and pediatric patients 12 years and older.

ORLADEYO is the first and only prophylactic HAE medication approved in Japan. One capsule of ORLADEYO per day works to prevent HAE attacks by decreasing the activity of plasma kallikrein.

ORLADEYO will be commercialized in Japan by BioCryst’s partner, Torii Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.   OrphanPacific, Inc. is BioCryst’s representative partner in Japan and holds the marketing authorization.

Torii will launch ORLADEYO in Japan following the successful completion of BioCryst’s pricing negotiations with the Japanese National Health Insurance System (NHI).

“Until now, HAE patients in Japan had no therapies approved to prevent attacks, so the approval of ORLADEYO marks a significant advance in HAE treatment,” said Goichi Matsuda, president of Torii. “We are pleased to have the opportunity to bring the first oral treatment option to Japanese HAE patients and are actively preparing for the commercialization.”

“Today’s approval of ORLADEYO in Japan represents important progress towards our goal to bring an oral, once-daily treatment to HAE patients around the world,” said Jon Stonehouse, president and chief executive officer of BioCryst.   “Thank you to the HAE patients who participated in our APeX-J trial, to the investigators who conducted it, and to Torii and OrphanPacific for their partnership to achieve this milestone to offer a much-needed new treatment option to HAE patients and physicians in Japan.”

BioCryst received Orphan Drug and Sakigake designation for ORLADEYO in Japan and the approval is based on data from the APeX-J and APeX-2 clinical trials. The APeX-J trial in Japan met its primary endpoint (p=0.003) of a reduction in HAE attacks from baseline for ORLADEYO 150 mg compared to placebo, and ORLADEYO was safe and generally well-tolerated in the trial. In APeX-2, ORLADEYO also met its primary endpoint (p<0.001) for ORLADEYO 150 mg compared to placebo and was safe and generally well-tolerated.

Seite 1 von 5
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in Japan for the Prophylactic Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has granted marketing and manufacturing approval for oral, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Work Begins on Lithium Bulk Sample
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
BioCryst Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
06.01.21
BioCryst to Present at 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10:40 Uhr
362
BioCryst Pharma Inc (BCRX) -- Next Ebola Play