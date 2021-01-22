 

TomaGold announces that initial drilling intersects target zones on Obalski

  • Approximately 262 samples from the first three holes were sent to ALS Global for analysis.
  • TomaGold begins the second part of its 2,500-metre drilling program, which also includes three holes.
  • The Corporation will also carry out exploration drilling on Monster Lake East after completing drilling on Obalski.

MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report preliminary results from its 2,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property. The goal of this program was to better define the A-Po Zone on two separate sections (450 E and 120 E), 330 metres apart horizontally. As part of the program, the Corporation anticipates that the holes should also cross other known mineralized zones such as the A, C and D veins.

The Corporation obtained positive preliminary results from the current program, as the first three holes intersected the target zones, namely the A, C, D and A-Po zones. The A-Po Zone is particularly well represented in all three holes with passages of massive sulphides composed of pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite, which are generally contained in quartz-carbonate-chlorite veins. These passages are approximately 30 to 60 cm discontinuous over intervals of up to nearly 15 metres along the core, all within a very fine-grained gabbro.

Hole OBS-20-003 intersected the A-Po Zone at a vertical depth of 400 metres. This zone remains open both vertically and laterally. Geological observations to date show that the A-Po Zone shows a definite potential and supports the need for additional drilling.

A total of approximately 262 samples including control samples (QA-QC) were collected and shipped to ALS Global in Val-d'Or.

The second part of the three-hole program started this week and covers section 120 E. The targets are essentially the same as those on section 450 E at similar vertical depths.

In addition, the Corporation plans to conduct some drilling on Monster Lake East once the work on Obalski is completed. A forest intervention permit was filed this week with the MERN for work to be carried out before mid-April. The Corporation also plans to conduct a low-level Mag survey on Monster Lake West. The survey will be flown with lines spaced at 50-metre intervals at an average altitude of 20 metres above ground level for a total of 235 km.

