TomaGold announces that initial drilling intersects target zones on Obalski

Approximately 262 samples from the first three holes were sent to ALS Global for analysis.

TomaGold begins the second part of its 2,500-metre drilling program, which also includes three holes.



The Corporation will also carry out exploration drilling on Monster Lake East after completing drilling on Obalski.



MONTREAL, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMAGOLD CORPORATION (TSXV: LOT) (“TomaGold” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report preliminary results from its 2,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property. The goal of this program was to better define the A-Po Zone on two separate sections (450 E and 120 E), 330 metres apart horizontally. As part of the program, the Corporation anticipates that the holes should also cross other known mineralized zones such as the A, C and D veins.

The Corporation obtained positive preliminary results from the current program, as the first three holes intersected the target zones, namely the A, C, D and A-Po zones. The A-Po Zone is particularly well represented in all three holes with passages of massive sulphides composed of pyrrhotite, pyrite and chalcopyrite, which are generally contained in quartz-carbonate-chlorite veins. These passages are approximately 30 to 60 cm discontinuous over intervals of up to nearly 15 metres along the core, all within a very fine-grained gabbro.

Hole OBS-20-003 intersected the A-Po Zone at a vertical depth of 400 metres. This zone remains open both vertically and laterally. Geological observations to date show that the A-Po Zone shows a definite potential and supports the need for additional drilling.

A total of approximately 262 samples including control samples (QA-QC) were collected and shipped to ALS Global in Val-d'Or.

The second part of the three-hole program started this week and covers section 120 E. The targets are essentially the same as those on section 450 E at similar vertical depths.

In addition, the Corporation plans to conduct some drilling on Monster Lake East once the work on Obalski is completed. A forest intervention permit was filed this week with the MERN for work to be carried out before mid-April. The Corporation also plans to conduct a low-level Mag survey on Monster Lake West. The survey will be flown with lines spaced at 50-metre intervals at an average altitude of 20 metres above ground level for a total of 235 km.