GameSquare Esports Announces Appointment of Justin Kenna, formerly of FaZe Clan, as GameSquare CEO and a Member of its Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“GameSquare”, “GameSquare Esports” or the “Company”), an international esports company, is pleased to announce that Justin Kenna has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and a member of its board of directors. Mr. Kenna most recently served as Chief Financial Officer for FaZe Clan, a leading esports brand, ranked by Forbes as one of the most valuable esports organizations worth more than US$300 million. Justin brings considerable experience in esports, digital media and digital agencies in the United States and Australia and has deep expertise in finance, strategy, and operations. Kevin Wright, the previous Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will continue in the role of President, a member of the Company’s Board of Directors and an active member of the executive team.



“Justin’s appointment as CEO is a testament to the quality of business we are building and the calibre of talent we are attracting,” said Kevin Wright, President of GameSquare. “Justin was instrumental in growing FaZe Clan into one of the world’s biggest gaming brands and he has tremendous experience in areas that will be critical to GameSquare’s continued success. I look forward to working with him as we collaborate on strategy and continue to build a leading organization that can monetize trends within gaming and esports, which is in the early innings of growth.”

“I am excited to join GameSquare Esports at a time when I believe the Company is poised for significant organic growth,” added Justin Kenna, incoming CEO of GameSquare. “I am impressed with the assets that Kevin and the GameSquare team have acquired and I look forward to supporting its portfolio companies to accelerate profitable, organic growth. GameSquare is on a great path and I look forward to continuing the work of building a leading gaming and esports organization with the talented people at Code Red, and, upon completion of the previously announced acquisition, Reciprocity and its subsidiary, the Gaming Community Network.”

Prior to joining GameSquare, Justin served as CFO for FaZe Clan, one of the world’s leading gaming brands. During his tenure at FaZe Clan, the organization grew into one of the most valuable gaming companies, as noted in Forbes’ The Most Valuable Esports Companies 2020. Mr. Kenna was previously the Director of Finance at Madison + Vine, a next-gen creative studio, and served in various roles at Goldman Sachs, Deloitte, and Ernst & Young. Justin is a Chartered Professional Accountant and received a Bachelor of Business, Accountancy from the RMIT University in Melbourne, Australia.