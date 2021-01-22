 

Serengeti and Sun Metals Announce Interim Order and Update to Merger to Consolidate Copper District in North-Central BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serengeti Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SIR) (“Serengeti”) and Sun Metals Corp. (TSX-V: SUNM) (“Sun Metals”) are pleased to announce that Sun Metals has obtained an interim order from the Supreme Court of British Columbia with respect to the previously announced proposed plan of arrangement, pursuant to which Serengeti will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Sun Metals, on the basis of 0.215 of a post-Consolidation (as defined below) Serengeti share for each Sun Metals share, which is 0.43 of a pre-Consolidation Serengeti share for each Sun Metals share on a pre-Consolidation basis (the “Transaction”). Each company will mail out a joint management information circular in connection with the holding of special meetings of the securityholders of Sun Metals, which will be held in accordance with the interim order, and shareholders of Serengeti to approve the Transaction and related matters. The meetings are scheduled to be held concurrently on February 26, 2021, with the record date for Serengeti shareholders and Sun Metals securityholders to receive notice of and vote at each of the Serengeti meeting and Sun Metals meeting having been set at January 15, 2021. Subject to receipt of all requisite approvals and waiver or satisfaction of all relevant conditions, closing of the Transaction is expected to be on or about March 4, 2021.

The Transaction will consolidate the contiguous copper-gold exploration and development assets of Kwanika and Stardust, both of which will benefit from operational synergies as the projects advance with a combined development strategy, along with the robust portfolio of British Columbia copper-gold assets held by the companies. The combined company will be well positioned and capitalized as a result of the recently completed $10,350,000 upsized subscription receipt financing of Sun Metals (the “Financing”) to take advantage of a strengthening copper market.

Upon completion of the Transaction, it is expected that Mark O’Dea will assume the role of Executive Chairman of Serengeti and the Serengeti board of directors will comprise Mark O’Dea, David Moore, Lewis Lawrick, Teodora Dechev, Sean Tetzlaff and Richard Bailes. David Moore will continue as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer until such time as a full time CEO is appointed, and Lauren McDougall will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer and Ian Neill the role of Vice President Exploration. Following the Transaction, current Sun Metals shareholders, not including holders of Sun Metals shares issued on conversion of the subscription receipts issued from the Financing, will hold approximately 40% of the combined company.

