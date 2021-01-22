 

IBI Group Announces Appointment of Michael Nobrega as Chair of the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global design and technology firm, IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or “the Company”), announced today the appointment of Michael Nobrega as its new Chair of the Board of Directors. Mr. Nobrega has been a Board Member with the firm for three years, and succeeds Dale Richmond, who retires from the Board effective today, and has served as Board Chair since 2014. The Company is currently undergoing a search to replace Mr. Nobrega’s now vacant Board Member position on its Board of Directors.

“On behalf of the Board, senior management, and other stakeholders of the firm, I would like to thank Mr. Richmond for his dedicated years of service and strategic counsel. We are pleased to welcome Mr. Nobrega into his new role as Board Chair and look forward to working closely with him, and the other members of the Board, to achieve the goals and objectives of the firm over the coming years,” said IBI Group CEO, Scott Stewart.

In addition to his new role as Board Chair for IBI, Michael Nobrega also sits on the Board of Toronto Hydro. He formerly held titles as Chair of the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), interim President and CEO of Waterfront Toronto, President and CEO of OMERS, and President and CEO of Borealis Infrastructure. Mr. Nobrega holds an Honours BA in Economics and Mathematics from the University of Toronto, and is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario.

“IBI Group’s Board is diverse and talented, with members who have a wealth of knowledge and experience. My retirement as Chair provides the firm with an opportunity to further evolve the talent, diversity and experience of its Board of Directors, under the stewardship of my accomplished peer, Michael Nobrega, and the capable leadership of CEO Scott Stewart, CFO Stephen Taylor, President David Thom, and a host of talented young executives in each of the firm’s business segments. I will continue to maintain my current stock and debenture holdings in IBI Group for the foreseeable future,” said outgoing IBI Group Board Chair, Dale Richmond.

“I have been a Director of IBI Group since 2004 and have witnessed the commitment and resolve of the Board and management to meet difficult challenges, including a global pandemic. I can say with conviction that the Board and management have exceeded my expectations. Today, IBI Group’s franchise is very strong and I have every confidence that its best years are ahead of it,” concluded Mr. Richmond.

About IBI Group
IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a technology-driven design firm with global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology expertise spanning over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on LinkedIn and Twitter.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7
Tel: 416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com

For media inquiries:

Julia Harper
IBI Group Inc.
Tel: 647-330-4706
julia.harper@ibigroup.com

 


Disclaimer

