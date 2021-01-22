 

Mydecine Innovations Group Included in First-Ever Psychedelics ETF

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 13:30  |  84   |   |   

DENVER, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, has been included in the first-ever Psychedelics Exchanged Traded Fund (ETF).

The Horizons Psychedelic Stock Index ETF index, which was announced in December 2020 and includes 17 companies in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to start trading on Tuesday, January 26 under the ticker PSYK on the NEO exchange.

“While medicinal psychedelics are certainly not new, the legal market and the ability to invest in these cutting-edge companies certainly is new,” said Joshua Bartch, Co-Founder & CEO, Mydecine. “Together, with these 17 companies, Mydecine is helping to build an industry that is investing in and researching innovative solutions for treating previously untreatable mental illness. We are honored that we are included, and we are also mindful that this now gives more people, who may be new to the space, the ability to access and diversify their investments. By having exposure to many different companies with solid fundamentals, but different approaches, philosophies, indications, and technologies, is healthy for investors in the industry.”

The ETF will will track an underlying index – the North American Psychedelic Stock Index - provided by the German-based Solactive. Additional details on the ETF, including how it is weighted and conditioned, can be found here.

Additionally, the Company will be participating in the KCSA Virtual Psychedelics Investor Conference, at 10:20 AM ET on Wednesday January 27, 2021.

About Mydecine Innovations Group
Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is an emerging biotech and life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating mental health problems and enhancing vitality. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems. Mydecine has exclusive access to a full cGMP certified pharmaceutical manufacturing facility with the ability to import/export, cultivate, extract/isolate, and analyze active mushroom compounds with full government approval through Health Canada. Mydecine also operates out of a state-of-the-art mycology lab in Denver, CO to focus on genetic research for scaling commercial cultivation of rare (non-psychedelic) medicinal mushrooms.

Seite 1 von 3
Mydecine Innovations Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mydecine Innovations Group Included in First-Ever Psychedelics ETF DENVER, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $17.5 Million
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
21.01.21
Mydecine Announces Change of Auditor
20.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Upsizes Previously Announced Bought Deal
20.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Offering of Units
19.01.21
Rendite-Garant 2021 : Wenn GEWINNE wie PILZE aus dem Boden sprießen! HAMMER-PERFORMANCE bei dieser frischen IPO-AKTIE hält an!
11.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Gordon Neal to Board of Directors and Dean Ditto as Chief Financial Officer
08.01.21
Meilenstein im Milliardenmarkt: Psyched Wellness beginnt präklinische Studie! Einzigartiges Businessmodell ohne große Konkurrenz!
07.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Shares Intellectual Property Update
05.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors First Lab-Based Study of Established Microdosers at Macquarie University in Australia

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
41
High Washington