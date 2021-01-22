NexTech Sells Its Treasury Bitcoin Holdings and Books a Profit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexTech AR Solutions (NexTech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for 3D/AR advertising, eCommerce, education, conferences and events today announced that it has sold its Bitcoin ownership of approximately 130.187 Bitcoins and booked approximately a $200,000 profit.



NexTech CEO, Evan Gappelberg comments, “Our investment in Bitcoin in the past was part of our capital diversification strategy with the intent to maximize long-term value for our shareholders. This sale reflects our awareness that something potentially has changed with Bitcoin which is seen as the digital version of gold. The news that has emerged is that a critical flaw called a ‘double spend’ may have occurred, which if true allows someone to spend the same Bitcoin twice, undermining faith in the system. If the system is built on scarcity and faith in the system, then a ‘double spend’ would eliminate both -essentially destroying the store of value it was meant to be. In light of this potential outcome, I have decided to move to cash as this story is still unfolding.”