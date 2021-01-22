Uxin Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that Mr. Zhen Zeng has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. The Company’s board of directors has appointed Mr. Feng Lin, Uxin’s Vice President of finance, as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Zeng and Mr. Lin will work together closely to ensure a smooth transition. Going forward, Mr. Zeng will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company on capital markets related matters.



Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented, “We are pleased to announce that Feng will take on his new role as Uxin’s Chief Financial Officer. Since joining as Vice President of finance in 2019, Feng has played an instrumental role in the day-to-day management of the Company’s finance function. We believe that Feng’s extensive experience and dedication will strengthen the Company’s corporate strategy and overall financial management. We would also like to sincerely thank Zhen for his considerable efforts and contributions during his tenure as CFO. Zhen has been a trusted partner and has helped Uxin achieve various milestones over the last 10 years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”