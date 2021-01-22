 

Uxin Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 13:45  |  47   |   |   

BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that Mr. Zhen Zeng has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer for personal reasons. The Company’s board of directors has appointed Mr. Feng Lin, Uxin’s Vice President of finance, as the new Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Zeng and Mr. Lin will work together closely to ensure a smooth transition. Going forward, Mr. Zeng will continue to serve as an advisor to the Company on capital markets related matters.

Mr. Kun Dai, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Uxin, commented, “We are pleased to announce that Feng will take on his new role as Uxin’s Chief Financial Officer. Since joining as Vice President of finance in 2019, Feng has played an instrumental role in the day-to-day management of the Company’s finance function. We believe that Feng’s extensive experience and dedication will strengthen the Company’s corporate strategy and overall financial management. We would also like to sincerely thank Zhen for his considerable efforts and contributions during his tenure as CFO. Zhen has been a trusted partner and has helped Uxin achieve various milestones over the last 10 years. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”

Mr. Feng Lin joined Uxin as Vice President of finance in August 2019. He has over 15 years of experience overseeing finance and operations at multinational corporations across technology, financial, and real estate industries. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Lin was the Vice General Manager of finance at China Fortune Land Development, where he managed corporate planning and group controlling. Prior to that, he served as finance Director at Lenovo, and earlier as Financial Controller at Microsoft. Mr. Lin had also served at HSBC Bank, Capital One Financial Corporation, and PricewaterhouseCoopers. Mr. Lin holds a double bachelor of science degree in geophysics and economics from Peking University. He received both an MBA degree and an MPP degree from The University of Chicago.

About Uxin
Uxin Limited (Nasdaq: UXIN) is a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China. With its offerings of high-quality used cars and best-in-class purchasing services, Uxin’s mission is to enable people to buy the car of their choice online. Uxin’s one-stop online shopping mall provides consumers with a nationwide selection of value-for-money used cars, various value-added products and services as well as comprehensive aftersales services. Its online sales consultants offer professional consulting to facilitate a convenient and efficient car purchase for consumers in a timely fashion. Its comprehensive fulfillment network supports nationwide logistics and delivery as well as title transfers between different cities across China so as to fulfill these online transactions.

Seite 1 von 3
Uxin Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Uxin Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer BEIJING, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Uxin Limited (“Uxin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: UXIN), a leading nationwide online used car dealer in China, today announced that Mr. Zhen Zeng has tendered his resignation as the Company’s Chief Financial …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $17.5 Million
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
29.12.20
7
UXIN Limited - Auch in China gibt's Gebrauchtwagen
27.10.20
2
Wer hat News von Uxin und welche Einschätzungen habt Ihr?