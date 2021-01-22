 

Correction Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options 14 December 2020

EFECTE PLC -- COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT -- 22 January 2021 at 2:45 pm

Correction: Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options 14 December 2020

This is a correction to Efecte Plc stock exchange release issued on 14 December 2020 at 9:45 am. The stock exchange release included an error concerning the option rights used to subscribe 44 433 shares of Efecte Plc. The stock exchange release stated incorrectly that 44 433 shares of Efecte Plc had been subscribed for with 2015 stock options. Out of these shares, 12 135 shares had been subscribed for with 2011 stock options and 32 298 shares with 2015 stock options. Below is the corrected stock exchange release.

Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options

A total of 44,433 shares of Efecte Plc have been subscribed for with 2015 stock options. Out of these shares, 12 135 shares had been subscribed for with 2011 stock options and 32 298 shares with 2015 stock options. The shares have been registered into the trade register on 14 December 2020, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 15 December 2020 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of 60,118.30 euro will be recorded in the reserve of invested non-restricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.

After the subscriptions, the number of Efecte’s shares will rise to 6,056,623 shares.

Additional information on the option programs are available on Efecte's website at investors.efecte.com

 

Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen
CFO
Efecte Plc
taru.makinen@efecte.com
+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:
Evli Bank Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

 

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps service organizations digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to global players in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.  

