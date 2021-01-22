This is a correction to Efecte Plc stock exchange release issued on 14 December 2020 at 9:45 am. The stock exchange release included an error concerning the option rights used to subscribe 44 433 shares of Efecte Plc. The stock exchange release stated incorrectly that 44 433 shares of Efecte Plc had been subscribed for with 2015 stock options. Out of these shares, 12 135 shares had been subscribed for with 2011 stock options and 32 298 shares with 2015 stock options. Below is the corrected stock exchange release.

Efecte Plc: Share subscriptions with options

A total of 44,433 shares of Efecte Plc have been subscribed for with 2015 stock options. Out of these shares, 12 135 shares had been subscribed for with 2011 stock options and 32 298 shares with 2015 stock options. The shares have been registered into the trade register on 14 December 2020, as of which date the new shares will carry equal shareholder rights with the company’s existing shares. Public trading begins on Nasdaq First North Growth marketplace operated by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 15 December 2020 together with the existing shares.

The entire subscription price of 60,118.30 euro will be recorded in the reserve of invested non-restricted equity, and the company’s share capital remains unchanged. The shares have no nominal value.

After the subscriptions, the number of Efecte’s shares will rise to 6,056,623 shares.

