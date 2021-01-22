 

TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results

TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results

TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results
 
Munich, 22 January 2021 - Despite the ongoing unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the TRATON GROUP has proved to be resilient in the financial year 2020. The unit sales of the TRATON GROUP continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter and exceeded the unit sales of the third quarter 2020 significantly. The sales revenue grew also considerably. The net cash flow of the industrial business showed a very positive development.
 
Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the financial year 2020:
  • A sales revenue of around 22.6 billion Euros,
  • An adjusted operating profit of around 135 million Euros and an operating return on sales margin of around 0.6%,
  • The industrial business net cash flow amounted to around 650 million Euros.
TRATON will publish its final full year results 2020 latest on March 22, 2021.
 
