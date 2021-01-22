DGAP-Adhoc TRATON SE: TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results
Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG| 22.01.2021, 14:00 | 49 | 0 |
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: TRATON SE / Key word(s): Annual Results
TRATON SE announces preliminary financial year 2020 results
Munich, 22 January 2021 - Despite the ongoing unprecedented Covid-19 situation, the TRATON GROUP has proved to be resilient in the financial year 2020. The unit sales of the TRATON GROUP continued to recover strongly in the fourth quarter and exceeded the unit sales of the third quarter 2020 significantly. The sales revenue grew also considerably. The net cash flow of the industrial business showed a very positive development.
Based on preliminary figures, the TRATON GROUP expects for the financial year 2020:
(https://ir.traton.com/websites/traton/English/3000/reports-_-presentat ...).
TRATON will publish its final full year results 2020 latest on March 22, 2021.
Contact:
Rolf Woller
Head of Treasury and Investor Relations
T +49 162 172 33 62
rolf.woller@traton.com
TRATON SE
Dachauer Str. 641
80995 Munich, Germany
www.traton.com
22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TRATON SE
|Dachauer Str. 641
|80995 München
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 360 98 70
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@traton.com
|Internet:
|www.traton.com
|ISIN:
|DE000TRAT0N7
|WKN:
|TRAT0N
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Stockholm
|EQS News ID:
|1162607
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1162607 22-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
TRATON Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
|Diskussion: TRATON GROUP - Volkswagen Truck & Bus
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0