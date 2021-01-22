 

Korn Ferry Expands Presence in Russia

Korn Ferry (NYSE: KFY), a global organizational consulting firm, today announced the expansion of its presence in Russia with the addition of an experienced team of executive search and organizational consulting professionals. The addition of the new consultants will immediately increase Korn Ferry’s breadth and depth of capabilities and enhance Korn Ferry’s ability to impact clients in the region.

Yaroslav Glazunov, Margarita Koshman and Anton Storozhenko are joining the firm as senior client partners, in addition to Gennady Vanin, who is joining as a principal. The new colleagues will help advance Korn Ferry’s business in Russia and further broaden the company’s focus, presence, and expertise in the region. They will partner with Neda Songin-Vatoline, who leads Korn Ferry’s Consulting business in Russia, to form a robust platform for future growth in the region.

“Russia is a strategic market for our firm, and we are thrilled to be able to expand our consulting capabilities with the addition of this high-profile team, which brings deep experience and understanding of the talent and leadership needs impacting our clients in the region,” said Sonamara Jeffreys and Pascal Gibert, Co-Presidents, EMEA, Korn Ferry. “From search to leadership development and more, the expertise of our new leaders alongside our existing team will bring together our broad and diverse capabilities for our clients in Russia.”

Yaroslav Glazunov is a well-known consultant in the Russian market and will lead Korn Ferry’s combined business of executive search and talent consulting. He is joining Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm where he was a member of the CEO practice and an expert in CEO advisory work, with a strong focus on enhancing leadership efficiency and performance.

Margarita Koshman, Anton Storozhenko and Gennady Vanin are also joining Korn Ferry from a global executive search firm. There, Margarita Koshman led the Consumer and Healthcare practices for Russia, as well as the CEO and executive succession practice. She has more than 15 years of experience in the search and leadership advisory industry. Anton led his previous firm’s board effectiveness team in Russia, working with CEOs, boards, and owners on governance matters such as board composition, director recruitment and onboarding, board assessment and CEO succession. Gennady Vanin brings to Korn Ferry more than 10 years of experience in executive search focusing mostly on Group CFO and NED assignments for the largest Russian and international corporations. He is also a market-leading expert in C-level compensation matters.

“Having the right people is more than just a question of recruiting,” said Sonamara Jeffreys. “Organizations in Russia are looking beyond today’s talent needs to ensure their people have the desired expertise and leadership skills to succeed. This is the right move at the right time and place to help meet the increasingly complex talent needs of our clients in the region.”

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global organizational consulting firm. We work with our clients to design optimal organization structures, roles, and responsibilities. We help them hire the right people and advise them on how to reward and motivate their workforce while developing professionals as they navigate and advance their careers.

