GAN Announces Multiple Client Launches in Michigan
GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming and online sports betting industries, announced that today is the commencement date for Michigan’s internet gambling market and GAN’s three related client launches: Churchill Downs, Wynn Resorts, and FanDuel Group. Earlier this week, the Michigan Gaming Control Board approved nine Business-to-Consumer (“B2C”) operators to launch today, in time for the Super Bowl. GAN is powering three of those nine, which are all leveraging GAN’s technical platform for internet sports betting and/or internet casino gaming. According to Regulus Partners and Macquarie Research, the state of Michigan is expected to generate $439 million in Gross Operator Revenue during the balance of 2021, increasing to $724 million in 2022 and $969 million in 2023.
Today GAN simultaneously launched three operator clients online in Michigan, including FanDuel Group’s online casino and two new GAN clients, Churchill Downs and Wynn Resorts, secured in June and September 2020, respectively.
- Churchill Downs (NASDAQ: CHDN) (“CDI”) launched its online Sportsbook and iGaming via simultaneous launch of desktop web, mobile web, Apple iOS Native App and Android App under the operation of their nationwide racing and wagering brand TwinSpires. Michigan is the first of several states to launch TwinSpires Casino & Sports on GAN’s platform with the states of Colorado and Tennessee to follow upon regulatory approval. CDI’s existing New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Indiana offering will be rebranded from BetAmerica to TwinSpires and will be migrated to GAN’s platform in the first half of 2021. GAN will deploy the ‘single app, multiple states’ capability for CDI, enabling TwinSpires’ online sports and casino consumers to use a single account and single app to place online bets across all supported states. This technical capability was pioneered by GAN in July 2019 and proved highly successful. GAN and CDI will continue to explore adding new capabilities in order to leverage TwinSpires’ existing advance deposit wagering consumer offering to augment and streamline the online TwinSpires Casino & Sports account creation process.
- Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) launched their ‘WynnBET’ branded internet sportsbook and internet casino leveraging GAN’s Platform, via desktop web, mobile web and native Apple iOS and Android apps in association with the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, which operates five casinos under the ‘Kewadin’ brand throughout northern Michigan.
- FanDuel Group (a division of Flutter Entertainment plc) launched GAN’s ‘SuperRGS’ aggregating a market-leading portfolio of U.S. relevant online casino gaming content assembled from third party providers IGT, Scientific Games, NET Entertainment, and Everi. The SuperRGS is now available to third party Michigan operators of internet casino gaming, subject to commercial agreements, as a single technical integration representing hundreds of U.S. relevant online casino games.
Dermot Smurfit, President & Chief Executive Officer of GAN commented:
