GAN Announces Multiple Client Launches in Michigan

GAN Limited (the “Company” or “GAN”) (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming and online sports betting industries, announced that today is the commencement date for Michigan’s internet gambling market and GAN’s three related client launches: Churchill Downs, Wynn Resorts, and FanDuel Group. Earlier this week, the Michigan Gaming Control Board approved nine Business-to-Consumer (“B2C”) operators to launch today, in time for the Super Bowl. GAN is powering three of those nine, which are all leveraging GAN’s technical platform for internet sports betting and/or internet casino gaming. According to Regulus Partners and Macquarie Research, the state of Michigan is expected to generate $439 million in Gross Operator Revenue during the balance of 2021, increasing to $724 million in 2022 and $969 million in 2023.

Today GAN simultaneously launched three operator clients online in Michigan, including FanDuel Group’s online casino and two new GAN clients, Churchill Downs and Wynn Resorts, secured in June and September 2020, respectively.