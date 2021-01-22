 

Football Legend Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Elite Holdings to Collaborate on Original NFL Films Documentary

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 14:00  |  44   |   |   

2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee and 1987 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) and Elite Holdings, LLC (“Elite”), today announced the development of The Nine, a new, one-of-a-kind documentary which will be produced in partnership with NFL Films. The Nine will profile the individuals who have both won a Heisman Trophy and have been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (“H2H athletes”).

In addition to Brown, H2H athletes intended to be featured in the documentary include players such as Marcus Allen, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach, and Doak Walker. These athletes represent one of the most exclusive clubs in all of professional sports. Lee Shaw, a close friend of Brown’s and partner in Elite Holdings realized that, “More men have walked on the moon than have won a Heisman and been enshrined into the Hall.”

Brown, who starred on the University of Notre Dame’s football team before going on to become one of the greatest wide receivers in Oakland Raiders and NFL history, will along with others serve as Executive Producer of The Nine. Production is scheduled to begin this spring with the documentary expected to be released in spring or summer of 2022.

“During my Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, Lee told me I was only the ninth person to ever win a Heisman and be Enshrined into the Hall and I couldn’t believe it,” said Brown. “Upon talking with guys like Marcus Allen, Barry Sanders and others, we felt if we found a way to tell this story about our on-field legacies, we could create meaningful ways to leave a legacy off the field.”

Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer for HOFV, stated, “We are excited to be involved in this unique project, which aligns with our mission to honor the past and inspire the future. This project is one of several currently being developed by our burgeoning media division, and reflects our commitment to engage audiences through powerful storytelling, unique perspectives and transformative partnerships. This documentary will be a showcase into the underlying characteristics and devotion exhibited by this select group of extraordinary athletes as they both achieved and have sustained greatness.”

Seite 1 von 3
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Football Legend Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Elite Holdings to Collaborate on Original NFL Films Documentary 2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee and 1987 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) and Elite Holdings, LLC (“Elite”), today announced the development of The Nine, a new, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing and Upsize of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Adtalem Issues Statement
EVgo, an LS Power Company, and Leader in U.S. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging, to Publicly List ...
United Wholesale Mortgage, LLC and Gores Holdings IV, Inc. Announce Closing of Business Combination
Lauren Friedman Stat Joins Palantir Board of Directors
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Preliminary Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of ...
Kraft Heinz Announces Completion of Exchange Offer
Musical.ly, TikTok, Triller and MoviePass Innovators Unite to Create Digital Media Disruption
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
IBM Reports 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
ITW To Acquire MTS Test & Simulation Business From Amphenol
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Tupelo Honey Announce Partnership
11.01.21
Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Selects Tickets.com as Official Digital Ticketing Provider for Live Events

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
5
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co - Unterhaltung im Bereich Sport