Football Legend Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company and Elite Holdings to Collaborate on Original NFL Films Documentary

In addition to Brown, H2H athletes intended to be featured in the documentary include players such as Marcus Allen, Earl Campbell, Tony Dorsett, Barry Sanders, Roger Staubach, and Doak Walker. These athletes represent one of the most exclusive clubs in all of professional sports. Lee Shaw, a close friend of Brown’s and partner in Elite Holdings realized that, “More men have walked on the moon than have won a Heisman and been enshrined into the Hall.”

2015 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinee and 1987 Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) and Elite Holdings, LLC (“Elite”), today announced the development of The Nine , a new, one-of-a-kind documentary which will be produced in partnership with NFL Films. The Nine will profile the individuals who have both won a Heisman Trophy and have been enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (“H2H athletes”).

Brown, who starred on the University of Notre Dame’s football team before going on to become one of the greatest wide receivers in Oakland Raiders and NFL history, will along with others serve as Executive Producer of The Nine. Production is scheduled to begin this spring with the documentary expected to be released in spring or summer of 2022.

“During my Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend, Lee told me I was only the ninth person to ever win a Heisman and be Enshrined into the Hall and I couldn’t believe it,” said Brown. “Upon talking with guys like Marcus Allen, Barry Sanders and others, we felt if we found a way to tell this story about our on-field legacies, we could create meaningful ways to leave a legacy off the field.”

Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer for HOFV, stated, “We are excited to be involved in this unique project, which aligns with our mission to honor the past and inspire the future. This project is one of several currently being developed by our burgeoning media division, and reflects our commitment to engage audiences through powerful storytelling, unique perspectives and transformative partnerships. This documentary will be a showcase into the underlying characteristics and devotion exhibited by this select group of extraordinary athletes as they both achieved and have sustained greatness.”