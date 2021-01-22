 

Office Properties Income Trust Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, February 19th

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.01.2021, 14:00  |  22   |   |   

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Thursday, February 18, 2021. On Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Brown will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 328-1172. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5418. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 10150782.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.opireit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which primarily owns properties located throughout the United States and leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

