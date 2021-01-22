Enphase Energy Storage Systems Now Compatible with Existing M-Series Microinverter-Based Solar Systems on Approximately 300,000 Homes

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world’s leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, today announced that Enphase Storage systems are now compatible with Enphase M215 and M250 microinverter-based solar systems. The expanded compatibility provides approximately 300,000 additional Enphase system owners with the possibility of achieving grid-agnostic energy resilience through the Enphase Upgrade Program.



The Enphase Upgrade Program provides solar installers the opportunity to renew engagements with the installed base of Enphase system owners through microinverter, solar, and energy storage upgrades. The program is for owners of Enphase microinverters and represents the Company’s continued commitment to reliability, service, and long-term customer relationships. Participation in the Enphase Upgrade Program is entirely voluntary. Enphase continues to stand by its limited warranties for existing products in the field by leveraging insights into field-deployed products through advanced remote analytics. The compatibility of Enphase Storage systems with M215 and M250 microinverter-based solar systems, as well as with IQ 6 and IQ 7 microinverter-based solar systems, now allows installers in the U.S. to approach and offer storage upgrades to nearly the vast majority of Enphase homeowners nationwide.

“Our M-Series customers are thrilled to have the option to upgrade their solar systems with Enphase Storage without also having to upgrade their microinverters or solar panels,” said John Orfali, owner at Save A Lot Solar. “We started installing Enphase microinverters about ten years ago, and we have never looked back. The compatibility between Enphase Storage and Enphase M-Series microinverters is just the latest indication that we made the right decision, especially given the need for energy resilience as planned power outages disrupt the lives of the increasing number of people who now work from home.”

“We were one of the first solar installers in the U.S. to test the Upgrade Program concept with Enphase in mid-2018, and our customers have been enthusiastic about revitalizing their solar systems with the latest microinverter technology and accompanying limited warranties,” said Chaz Mathias, owner at First Response Solar. “Today, our focus is primarily on serving the strong demand we have in California for solar-plus-storage systems. The Upgrade Program provides a bridge between older systems and the new Enphase Encharge storage system, and that is a big win for our customers. Our homeowners also love having a unified dashboard with the Enphase Enlighten monitoring system to see their solar energy production, energy usage, and energy storage. As an active volunteer firefighter, Enphase always gives me peace of mind knowing that our installation teams, homeowners, and first responders can safely operate the system without being exposed to high-voltage DC electricity on our installs.”