 

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on 22 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 14:00  |  30   |   |   

Press Release

22 January 2021

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on 22 January 2021

At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Immunicum AB (publ) (IMMU.ST) on 22 January 2021 the EGM adopted, inter alia, the following resolutions. For more detailed information regarding the contents of the resolutions, please refer to the notice to the EGM and the complete proposals, which have previously been published and are available on the company’s website, www.immunicum.com.

Election of Board of Directors and approval of remuneration to the Board
Prior to the EGM, Van Herk Investments B.V. (“Van Herk”) had proposed that the Board would be composed of eight (8) ordinary board members without deputies through election of Dharminder Chahal and Andrea van Elsas as new board members and that current chairman Michael Oredsson and the board members Sven Andreasson, Charlotte Edenius, Steven Glazer, Christine Lind and Helén Tuvesson would remain in the Board.

In light of Michael Oredsson’s resignation from his position as chairman, as well as the Board’s appointment of Christine Lind as interim chairman for the period until the next Annual General Meeting as announced by press release on 21 January 2021, the EGM resolved that the Board shall be composed of seven (7) ordinary board members without deputies. The EGM resolved to elect Dharminder Chahal and Andrea van Elsas as new board members and that Sven Andreasson, Charlotte Edenius, Steven Glazer, Christine Lind and Helén Tuvesson shall remain in the Board for the period until the next Annual General Meeting.

Further, it was resolved in accordance with Van Herk’s proposal that Andrea van Elsas and Dharminder Chahal shall receive the same remuneration as the other board members in the company, i.e., SEK 150,000 on an annual basis. The remuneration shall be adjusted pro rata based on the time from their election as board members up until the Annual General Meeting 2021.

The information in this press release is information that Immunicum AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Rule Book for Issuers. The information was released for public disclosure through the contact person detailed below on 22 January 2021 at 14:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:

Christine Lind, Interim Chairman of the Board of Directors
Telephone: +46 8 732 8400
E-mail: ir@immunicum.com

About Immunicum AB (publ)

Immunicum is leveraging its unparalleled expertise in dendritic cell biology to develop novel, off-the-shelf, cell-based therapies for solid and blood-borne tumors. With complementary therapeutic approaches in Phase II clinical development that are based on intratumoral priming and cancer relapse vaccination, the company aims to improve survival outcomes and quality of life for a broad population of cancer patients. Based in Sweden and the Netherlands, Immunicum is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stockholm. www.immunicum.com

Attachment


Immunicum Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on 22 January 2021 Press Release 22 January 2021 Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunicum AB (publ) on 22 January 2021 At the Extraordinary General Meeting (the “EGM”) of Immunicum AB (publ) (IMMU.ST) on 22 January 2021 the EGM adopted, inter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $17.5 Million
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
21.01.21
Immunicum AB (publ) Announces Transitions in Board of Directors
31.12.20
Immunicum AB (publ) Receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for Ilixadencel as a Treatment for Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC)
30.12.20
Change in Number of Shares and Votes in Immunicum AB (publ)
29.12.20
Changes to the Nomination Committee for Immunicum AB (publ)