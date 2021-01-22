 

aTyr Pharma to Present Poster Highlighting Research Approach for Identifying Receptor Targets for Extracellular tRNA Synthetases

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 14:00  |  47   |   |   

Poster to be presented at the 2021 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Digital International Conference and Exhibition.

Research approach led to the identification of target receptors for two tRNA synthetases and further validates company’s biology platform.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will present a poster and audio presentation at the upcoming Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Digital International Conference and Exhibition (SLAS) to be held virtually January 25-27, 2021. The abstract and poster are available on the SLAS website.

The poster describes a mass spectrometry proteomics-based approach to identify target receptors for two distinct extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments. The utilization of this workflow, which included recombinant protein expression, flow cytometry, and receptor screening in living cells using the ligand-receptor capture TriCEPS technology, resulted in the identification of receptor targets for fragments of the tRNA synthetases AARS and DARS as well as insights into their potential biological activity in immunology, cancer and fibrosis. Furthermore, this approach can be applied more broadly to identify receptor targets of extracellular proteins and other ligands such as peptides, antibodies or viruses.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A mass spectrometry proteomics-based approach to identify target receptors for novel extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments
Authors: Blythe C. Dillingham, Jennifer Brasseit, Björn Hegemann, Ann L. Menefee, Justin Rahman, Zhiwen Xu, Paul Helbling, Leslie A. Nangle, Ryan A. Adams. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, CSL Behring, Dualsystems Biotech.
Track: Assay Development and Screening
Date: January 25 – 27, 2021

The poster is also available on the aTyr website.

“We are pleased to present our findings utilizing a novel approach for identifying receptor targets of extracellular proteins, and for the first time provide insight into the potential biological function of extracellular tRNA synthetases AARS and DARS,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “These findings further validate the relevance of our tRNA synthetase biology platform to important disease pathways and demonstrate its ability to generate new drug targets. Identifying receptor targets for these two tRNA synthetases, which are relevant to immunology, cancer and fibrosis, will help guide the development of potential new therapies in these areas of high unmet need.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

aTyr Pharma to Present Poster Highlighting Research Approach for Identifying Receptor Targets for Extracellular tRNA Synthetases Poster to be presented at the 2021 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Digital International Conference and Exhibition. Research approach led to the identification of target receptors for two tRNA synthetases and further validates …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $17.5 Million
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 