aTyr Pharma to Present Poster Highlighting Research Approach for Identifying Receptor Targets for Extracellular tRNA Synthetases

Research approach led to the identification of target receptors for two tRNA synthetases and further validates company’s biology platform.

Poster to be presented at the 2021 Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Digital International Conference and Exhibition.

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aTyr Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways, today announced that it will present a poster and audio presentation at the upcoming Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening Digital International Conference and Exhibition (SLAS) to be held virtually January 25-27, 2021. The abstract and poster are available on the SLAS website.

The poster describes a mass spectrometry proteomics-based approach to identify target receptors for two distinct extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments. The utilization of this workflow, which included recombinant protein expression, flow cytometry, and receptor screening in living cells using the ligand-receptor capture TriCEPS technology, resulted in the identification of receptor targets for fragments of the tRNA synthetases AARS and DARS as well as insights into their potential biological activity in immunology, cancer and fibrosis. Furthermore, this approach can be applied more broadly to identify receptor targets of extracellular proteins and other ligands such as peptides, antibodies or viruses.

Details of the abstract and poster presentation are as follows:

Title: A mass spectrometry proteomics-based approach to identify target receptors for novel extracellular tRNA synthetase fragments

Authors: Blythe C. Dillingham, Jennifer Brasseit, Björn Hegemann, Ann L. Menefee, Justin Rahman, Zhiwen Xu, Paul Helbling, Leslie A. Nangle, Ryan A. Adams. aTyr Pharma, San Diego, CA, CSL Behring, Dualsystems Biotech.

Track: Assay Development and Screening

Date: January 25 – 27, 2021

The poster is also available on the aTyr website.

“We are pleased to present our findings utilizing a novel approach for identifying receptor targets of extracellular proteins, and for the first time provide insight into the potential biological function of extracellular tRNA synthetases AARS and DARS,” said Sanjay S. Shukla, M.D., M.S., President and Chief Executive Officer of aTyr. “These findings further validate the relevance of our tRNA synthetase biology platform to important disease pathways and demonstrate its ability to generate new drug targets. Identifying receptor targets for these two tRNA synthetases, which are relevant to immunology, cancer and fibrosis, will help guide the development of potential new therapies in these areas of high unmet need.”