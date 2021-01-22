Equillium Announces Acceptance of Late-Breaking Abstract for Oral Presentation of Interim Data from EQUATE Study in acute GVHD at the 2021 TCT Meetings Digital Experience

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ) a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing itolizumab to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that interim data from the Phase 1b/2 EQUATE study of itolizumab in acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) has been accepted as a late-breaking oral presentation at the 2021 TCT Meetings Digital Experience, being held February 8-12, 2021.



Title: Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of Itolizumab, A Novel Targeted Anti-CD6 Therapy, in Newly Diagnosed Severe Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease: Interim Results from Equate Study

First Author: John Koreth, MBBS, Ph.D. director of translational research, stem cell transplantation, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Date and Time: Friday, February 12 at 2:00 p.m. CST / 3:00 p.m. EST

Abstract ID Number: LBA4