Green Brick Partners Reports Select Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), a leading national homebuilder and land development company, today announced certain record financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.



Jim Brickman, CEO, stated, “2020 was a breakout year for Green Brick and we believe that we are well positioned to deliver strong growth again in 2021. We expect to report diluted earnings per share between $2.21 and $2.23 for 2020, an increase of over 90% from 2019. During the quarter, our record 848 net new orders occurred at all home builder brands and price points, outpacing our available inventory. We ended the quarter with a $687 million backlog - the highest in our history and up 98% year over year. We reacted to the supply shortage quickly and started a record breaking 1,004 homes in the fourth quarter which is up 99% over the same prior period. Put simply, short-term demand exceeded our supply, and we have rapidly expanded our capacity. Net new orders have further accelerated with 238 homes sold in the first eighteen days of January 2021 (up 98% over the same prior period in 2020) making this the strongest sales period in our company’s history.”