 

Green Brick Partners Reports Select Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.01.2021, 14:00  |  54   |   |   

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), a leading national homebuilder and land development company, today announced certain record financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Jim Brickman, CEO, stated, “2020 was a breakout year for Green Brick and we believe that we are well positioned to deliver strong growth again in 2021. We expect to report diluted earnings per share between $2.21 and $2.23 for 2020, an increase of over 90% from 2019. During the quarter, our record 848 net new orders occurred at all home builder brands and price points, outpacing our available inventory. We ended the quarter with a $687 million backlog - the highest in our history and up 98% year over year. We reacted to the supply shortage quickly and started a record breaking 1,004 homes in the fourth quarter which is up 99% over the same prior period. Put simply, short-term demand exceeded our supply, and we have rapidly expanded our capacity. Net new orders have further accelerated with 238 homes sold in the first eighteen days of January 2021 (up 98% over the same prior period in 2020) making this the strongest sales period in our company’s history.”

Full Year 2020 Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights – Comparisons to the Prior Year Period
Preliminary financial results for Green Brick’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 are expected as follows:

  • Diluted earnings per share between $2.21 and $2.23, an increase between 90.5% and 92.2%;
  • Net income attributable to Green Brick between $112.5 million and $113.5 million, an increase between 91.8% and 93.5%;
  • Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests between $142.1 million and $143.5 million, an increase between 68.5% and 70.2%;
  • Residential units revenue between $929.0 million and $931.0 million, an increase between 22.3% and 22.5%;
  • Gross margin in a range of 24.0% to 24.2%, an increase between 260 and 280 basis points;
  • Backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $686.9 million, an increase of 98% compared to $346.8 million as of December 31, 2019; and,
  • Homes under construction increased to 1,780 units as of December 31, 2020, a 37.2% increase compared to 1,297 as of December 31, 2019.
    Seite 1 von 4
    Green Brick Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Green Brick Partners Reports Select Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), a leading national homebuilder and land development company, today announced certain record financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and full …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Fluidigm Receives CE-IVD Mark for Its Saliva-Based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19
Cartier Launches 30,000 m Diamond Drill Program on the Benoist Property
Immutep Quarterly Activities Report
DarkPulse Inc CEO Issues Shareholder Letter
Endeavour Shareholders Vote Overwhelmingly in Favour of The Arrangement Agreement with Teranga
Auxly Announces Upsized Bought-Deal Public Offering to $17.5 Million
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Aurora Cannabis Inc. Announces US$125 Million Bought Deal Financing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
REPEAT - Columbus Area Tobacco Wholesalers add TAAT to their Offerings, Broadening Representation ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.01.21
Green Brick Partners Named to Forbes’ 2021 America’s Best Small Companies List
06.01.21
Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces the Acquisition and Development of Five Communities in Dallas-Fort Worth
05.01.21
New Eastridge Development to Add Over 2,400 Homes to Princeton, Texas’ Residential Offering