Green Brick Partners Reports Select Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operational Results
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRBK), a leading national homebuilder and land development company, today announced certain record financial and
operational results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
Jim Brickman, CEO, stated, “2020 was a breakout year for Green Brick and we believe that we are well positioned to deliver strong growth again in 2021. We expect to report diluted earnings per share between $2.21 and $2.23 for 2020, an increase of over 90% from 2019. During the quarter, our record 848 net new orders occurred at all home builder brands and price points, outpacing our available inventory. We ended the quarter with a $687 million backlog - the highest in our history and up 98% year over year. We reacted to the supply shortage quickly and started a record breaking 1,004 homes in the fourth quarter which is up 99% over the same prior period. Put simply, short-term demand exceeded our supply, and we have rapidly expanded our capacity. Net new orders have further accelerated with 238 homes sold in the first eighteen days of January 2021 (up 98% over the same prior period in 2020) making this the strongest sales period in our company’s history.”
Full Year 2020 Preliminary Financial and Operational Highlights – Comparisons to the Prior Year Period
Preliminary financial results for Green Brick’s fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 are expected as follows:
- Diluted earnings per share between $2.21 and $2.23, an increase between 90.5% and 92.2%;
- Net income attributable to Green Brick between $112.5 million and $113.5 million, an increase between 91.8% and 93.5%;
- Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests between $142.1 million and $143.5 million, an increase between 68.5% and 70.2%;
- Residential units revenue between $929.0 million and $931.0 million, an increase between 22.3% and 22.5%;
- Gross margin in a range of 24.0% to 24.2%, an increase between 260 and 280 basis points;
- Backlog as of December 31, 2020 was $686.9 million, an increase of 98% compared to $346.8 million as of December 31, 2019; and,
- Homes under construction increased to 1,780 units as of December 31, 2020, a 37.2% increase compared to 1,297 as of December 31, 2019.
0 Kommentare